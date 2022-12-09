Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors open season in style

BEMIDJI — Parker Tatge, Cayden Sumption and Mason Kuepers were all double winners for the Brainerd Warriors who opened the season with a 118-36 victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday, Dec. 8.

Tatge scored his wins in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Sumption’s wins came in the 200 individual medley and the breaststroke. Mason Kuepers picked up wins in the 50 free and the backstroke.

Wyatt Gabrielson won the diving competition with 206.05 points while Logan Kuepers won the 500 freestyle and Brainerd swept the relays.

Brainerd 118, Bemidji 36

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Sam McCulley) 1:42.25

200 freestyle: 1-Parker Tatge (Brd) 1:56.98, 2-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 2:00.77, 3-Sam Mattson (Brd) 2:10.8

200 individual medley: 1-Sumption 2:12.21, 3-Kyler Carlson (Brd) 2:22.9, 4-Brenden Brichacek (Brd) 2:25.87

50 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 22.35, 2-McCulley 24.6, 3-Alex Kuepers (Brd) 26.88

Diving: 1-Wyatt Gabrielson 206.05, 2-Nash Gabrielson 157.15, 3-David Herath 135.5

100 butterfly: 1-Moses Son (Bem) 57.93, 2-Chaussee 1:01.43, Drew Haglin (Brd) 1:06:28, 4-Spencer Porter (Brd) 1:07.78

100 freestyle: 1-Tatge 52.2, 2-McCulley 53.06, 3-Nolan Thiesse 55.33

500 freestyle: 1-Logan Kuepers 5:29.0, 2-Mattson 6:09.81, 3-Brooks Brichacek (Brd) 6:12.68

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Sumption, Thiesse, Tatge, McCulley 1:37.93); 2-Brainerd (Carlson, Brenden Brichacek, Haglin, Mattson) 1:46.21

100 backstroke: 1-Mason Kuepers 55.62, 2-Chaussee 59.87, 3-Alex Kupers 1:05.85

100 breaststroke: 1-Sumption 1:04.53, 2-Brenden Brichacek 1:10.94, 3-Carlson 1:16.5

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, Tatge, Chaussee, Thiesse) 3:40.32; 2-Brainerd (Mattson, Porter, Alex Kuepers, Logan Kuepers) 4:05.21