Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors open season in style

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Bemidji for their season opener

Parker Tatge
Parker Tatge
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
December 08, 2022 09:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Parker Tatge, Cayden Sumption and Mason Kuepers were all double winners for the Brainerd Warriors who opened the season with a 118-36 victory over the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday, Dec. 8.

Tatge scored his wins in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Sumption’s wins came in the 200 individual medley and the breaststroke. Mason Kuepers picked up wins in the 50 free and the backstroke.

Wyatt Gabrielson won the diving competition with 206.05 points while Logan Kuepers won the 500 freestyle and Brainerd swept the relays.

Brainerd 118, Bemidji 36

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Sam McCulley) 1:42.25

200 freestyle: 1-Parker Tatge (Brd) 1:56.98, 2-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 2:00.77, 3-Sam Mattson (Brd) 2:10.8

200 individual medley: 1-Sumption 2:12.21, 3-Kyler Carlson (Brd) 2:22.9, 4-Brenden Brichacek (Brd) 2:25.87

50 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 22.35, 2-McCulley 24.6, 3-Alex Kuepers (Brd) 26.88

Diving: 1-Wyatt Gabrielson 206.05, 2-Nash Gabrielson 157.15, 3-David Herath 135.5

100 butterfly: 1-Moses Son (Bem) 57.93, 2-Chaussee 1:01.43, Drew Haglin (Brd) 1:06:28, 4-Spencer Porter (Brd) 1:07.78

100 freestyle: 1-Tatge 52.2, 2-McCulley 53.06, 3-Nolan Thiesse 55.33

500 freestyle: 1-Logan Kuepers 5:29.0, 2-Mattson 6:09.81, 3-Brooks Brichacek (Brd) 6:12.68

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Sumption, Thiesse, Tatge, McCulley 1:37.93); 2-Brainerd (Carlson, Brenden Brichacek, Haglin, Mattson) 1:46.21

100 backstroke: 1-Mason Kuepers 55.62, 2-Chaussee 59.87, 3-Alex Kupers 1:05.85

100 breaststroke: 1-Sumption 1:04.53, 2-Brenden Brichacek 1:10.94, 3-Carlson 1:16.5

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, Tatge, Chaussee, Thiesse) 3:40.32; 2-Brainerd (Mattson, Porter, Alex Kuepers, Logan Kuepers) 4:05.21

Overall: Brd 1-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Sartell 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS SWIMMING AND DIVINGBRAINERD WARRIORS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom