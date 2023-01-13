99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors remain unbeaten with big win over Fergus

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Fergus Falls Thursday, Jan. 12.

Mason Kuepers
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 12, 2023 08:28 PM
FERGUS FALLS — Mason Kuepers and Parker Tatge were both double winners for the Brainerd Warriors who swam away with a 106-69 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Fergus Falls Otters.

Mason Kuepers won the 100- and 200-yard freestyles. His brother Logan Kuepers won the 500 freestyle.

Parker Tatge won the 50 free and the 100 backstroke. He was also part of the winning medley relay with Nathan Chausee, Cayden Sumption and Sam McCulley). He teamed with Mason Kuepers, Sumption and Nolan Thiesse to win the 200 free relay.

Mason Keupers, Sumption, Chaussee and McCulley also swam a first-place 3:28.85 in the 400 free relay.

Sumption picked up a win in the butterfly and Nash Gabrielson won the diving over his second-place Wyatt Gabrielson and third-place David Herath.

Brainerd finished first, second and third in five of the events and placed first and second in all three relays.

Brainerd 106, Fergus Falls 69

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Nathan Chausse, Parker Tatge, Cayden Sumption, Sam McCulley) 1:45.62; 2-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Kyler Carlson, Nolan Thiesse) 1:52.31

200 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers (Brd) 1:50.68, 2-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 1:59.73, 3-Brooks Brichacek (Brd) 2:07.92

200 individual medley: 1-Matthew Tuel (FF) 2:19.97, 2-Chausse 2:21.43, 4-Carlson 2:23.30, 5-Spencer Porter (Brd) 2:25.47

50 freestyle: 1-Tatge 24.10, 3-Nolan Thiesse 24.81, 5-Atreyu Marcelo (Brd) 26.41

Diving: 1-Nash Gabrielson (Brd) 165.15. 2-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 161.75, 3-David Herath (155.9)

100 butterfly: 1-Sumption (Brd) 56.34, 2-Brenden Brichacek (Brd) 1:00.51, 3-Chaussee 1:00.85

100 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 48.67, 2-McCulley 53.02, 3-Nolan Thiesse 54.83

500 freestyle: 1-Logan Kuepers 5:17.5, 2-Brooks Brichacek 5:38.82, 3-Sam Mattson 5:41.56

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Tatge, Thiesse) 1:33.51; Brainerd (Kyler Carlson, Marcelo, Brenden Brichacek, Mattson) 1:41.78

100 backstroke: 1-Jaden Kwapinski (FF) 1:04.89, 2-McCulley 1:05.10, 4-Alex Kuepers 1:06.25, 5-Porter 1:10.7

100 breaststroke: 1-Tatge 1:08.12, 2-Brenden Brichacek 1:10.26, 4-Marcelo 1:15.87

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Chaussee, McCulley) 3:28.85; 2-Brainerd (Mattson, Carlson, Porter, Logan Kuepers)

Conference: Brd 2-0. Overall: Brd 3-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Section 8-2A True Team 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

