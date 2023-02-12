Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors win 6th CLC title

SAUK RAPIDS — Five Brainerd swimmers were named all-conference and helped the Warriors win the Central Lakes Conference title Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sauk Rapids High School.

The Warriors finished with 459.5 team points.

Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers and Sam McCulley earned all-conference honors as a part of the 200-yard medley relay team.

Kuepers was all-conference in the 50 and 100 freestyle where he won both. He was also all-conference in the 200 free relay along with McCulley, Sumption and Parker Tatge.

Sumption got named all-conference in the 200 individual medley as well as the 100 breaststroke.

Chaussee finished the 100 backstroke in 58.02 to get all-conference honors.

Team Scores: 1-Brainerd 459.5, 2-Sartell 391, 3-Alexandria 357, 4-Sauk Rapids 326.5, 5-Tech 238, 6-Fergus Falls 221.5, 7-St. Cloud Apollo 218, 8-Willmar 109.5

200 medley relay: 1-Sauk Rapids 1:41.35, 2-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Sam McCulley); 6-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Drew Haglin, Kyler Carlson) 1:51.34

200 freestyle: 1-Micah Davis (Tech) 1:43.05, 4-Parker Tatge (Brd) 1:51.97, 10-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 1:59.17, 15-Brooks Brichacek 2:03.44, 21-Sam Mattison (Brd) 2:05.99

200 individual medley: 1-Cash Walz (SR) 1:58.72, 3-Sumption 2:08.37, 9-Carlson 2:15.77, 13-Haglin 2:22.22, 16-Spencer Porter (BRd) 2:24.03

50 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers (Brd) 21.91, 9-Nolan Thiesse (Brd) 23.97, 11-Sam McCulley (Brd) 24.41, 18-Atreyu Marcello (Brd) 25.37

Diving: 1-Braden Lemke (Tech) 478.35, 6-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 393.2, 9-David Herath (Brd0 294.3, 11-Sebastian Tisdell (Brd) 291.75

100 butterfly: 1-Davis 50.11, 8-Haglin 1:00.15, 9-Chaussee 1:00.33, 10-Brenden Brichacek 1:01.32, 14-Porter 1:03.12

100 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 48.39, 7-Theisse 53.10, 8-McCulley 53.64, 17-Weston Thiesse (Brd) 58.20

500 freestyle: 1-Cash 4:50.78, 4-Tatge 5:13.73, 8-Logan Kuepers 5:18.22, 13-Mattison 5:32.89, 15-Brooks Brichanek 5:41.03

200 freestyle relay: 1-Sartell 1:31.19 2-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, Cayden Sumption, Parker Tatge, Sam McCulley) 1:32.28; 6-Brainerd (Spencer Porter, Kyler Carlson, Logan Kuepers, Nolan Thiesse) 1:38.00

100 backstroke: 1-Eric Peterson (Alex) 56.10, 3-Chaussee 58.02. 11-Alex Kuepers 1:05.62, 12-Weston Thiesse 1:06.10, 19-Payton Haglin 1:11.18

100 breaststroke: 1-Logan Tung (Alex) 1:00.34, 2-Sumption 1:04.03, 6-Brenden Brichacek 1:09.08, 11-Carlson 1:12.19, 12-Marcello 1:13.22