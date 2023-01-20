Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors win all but 1 event to down Willmar

BRAINERD — Parker Tatge, Cayden Sumption and Mason Kuepers all won two individual events and helped Brainerd sweep the relays in a 113.5-58.5 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Willmar Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 19.

Sumption won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.78 and barely snuck past teammate Westin Thiesse to win the 100 backstroke in 1:04.03. Thiesse was second in 1:04.22 and Alex Kuepers placed third in 1:05.18.

Tatge scored wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Mason Kuepers won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly for his two wins.

Wyatt Gabrielson scored a 277.2 to win the diving and Logan Kuepers won the 500 free in 5:19.89.

The foursome of Mason Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Nathan Chaussee and Tatge won the medley. Nolan Thiesse, Sam McCulley, Chaussee and Kyler Carlson won the 200 free relay and Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Tatge and Nolan Thiesse won the 400 free relay.

Brainerd 113.5, Willmar 58.5

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Nathan Chaussee, Parker Tatge) 1:45.48; 3-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Kyler Carlson, Nolan Thiesse, Sam McCulley) 1:52.5

200 freestyle: 1-Cayden Sumption (Brd) 1:58.78, 2-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 2:01.38, 4-Drew Haglin (Brd) 2:05.04

200 individual medley: 1-Mason Kuepers 2:01.65, 2-Carlson 2:15.26, 4-Spencer Porter (Brd) 2:24.72

50 freestyle: 1-Tatge 23.57, 2-McCulley 24.42, 4-Atreyu Marcello (Brd) 25.69

Diving: 1-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 277.2, 3-Nash Gabrielson (Brd) 197.7, 4-David Herath (Brd) 184.4

100 butterfly: 1-Mason Kuepers 52.80, 3-Brenden Brichacek1:00.45, 4-Carlson 1.00.75

100 freestyle: 1-Tatge 51.45, 2-McCulley 52.64, 3-Chausse 53.68

500 freestyle: 1-Logan Kuepers 5:19.89, 2-Nolan Theisse 5:36.24, 3-Mattson 5:44.32

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Nolan Thiesse, McCulley, Chaussee, Carlson) 1:37.95; Brainerd (Brenden Brichacek, Brooks Brichacek, Drew Haglin, Logan Kuepers) 1:41.04

100 backstroke: 1-Sumption 1:04.03, 2-Westin Thiesse 1:04.22, 3-Alex Kuepers 1:05.18

100 breaststroke: 1-Jacob Loerzel (Will) 1:09.23, 2-Chaussee 1:10.83, 3-Brooks Brichacek 1:15.3, Marcello 1:15.3

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Sumpiton, Mason Kuepers, Tatge, Nolan Thiesse) 3:32.69; Brainerd (Mattson, Logan Kuepers, Drew Haglin, Westin Thiesse) 3:49.64