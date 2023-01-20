STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors win all but 1 event to down Willmar

The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Willmar Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 109.

Parker Tatge
Parker Tatge
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023 08:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Parker Tatge, Cayden Sumption and Mason Kuepers all won two individual events and helped Brainerd sweep the relays in a 113.5-58.5 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Willmar Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 19.

Sumption won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.78 and barely snuck past teammate Westin Thiesse to win the 100 backstroke in 1:04.03. Thiesse was second in 1:04.22 and Alex Kuepers placed third in 1:05.18.

Tatge scored wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Mason Kuepers won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly for his two wins.

Wyatt Gabrielson scored a 277.2 to win the diving and Logan Kuepers won the 500 free in 5:19.89.

ADVERTISEMENT

The foursome of Mason Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Nathan Chaussee and Tatge won the medley. Nolan Thiesse, Sam McCulley, Chaussee and Kyler Carlson won the 200 free relay and Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Tatge and Nolan Thiesse won the 400 free relay.

Brainerd 113.5, Willmar 58.5

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Nathan Chaussee, Parker Tatge) 1:45.48; 3-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Kyler Carlson, Nolan Thiesse, Sam McCulley) 1:52.5

200 freestyle: 1-Cayden Sumption (Brd) 1:58.78, 2-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 2:01.38, 4-Drew Haglin (Brd) 2:05.04

200 individual medley: 1-Mason Kuepers 2:01.65, 2-Carlson 2:15.26, 4-Spencer Porter (Brd) 2:24.72

50 freestyle: 1-Tatge 23.57, 2-McCulley 24.42, 4-Atreyu Marcello (Brd) 25.69

Diving: 1-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 277.2, 3-Nash Gabrielson (Brd) 197.7, 4-David Herath (Brd) 184.4

100 butterfly: 1-Mason Kuepers 52.80, 3-Brenden Brichacek1:00.45, 4-Carlson 1.00.75

100 freestyle: 1-Tatge 51.45, 2-McCulley 52.64, 3-Chausse 53.68

500 freestyle: 1-Logan Kuepers 5:19.89, 2-Nolan Theisse 5:36.24, 3-Mattson 5:44.32

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Nolan Thiesse, McCulley, Chaussee, Carlson) 1:37.95; Brainerd (Brenden Brichacek, Brooks Brichacek, Drew Haglin, Logan Kuepers) 1:41.04

100 backstroke: 1-Sumption 1:04.03, 2-Westin Thiesse 1:04.22, 3-Alex Kuepers 1:05.18

100 breaststroke: 1-Jacob Loerzel (Will) 1:09.23, 2-Chaussee 1:10.83, 3-Brooks Brichacek 1:15.3, Marcello 1:15.3

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Sumpiton, Mason Kuepers, Tatge, Nolan Thiesse) 3:32.69; Brainerd (Mattson, Logan Kuepers, Drew Haglin, Westin Thiesse) 3:49.64

Conference: Brd 4-0, Will 0-4. Overall: Brd 5-0, Will 0-4. Next: Brainerd in Class 2A State True Team meet at University of Minnesota Aquatic Center 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS SWIMMING AND DIVINGBRAINERD WARRIORS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Pequot Lakes' Gavin Kennen shoots the ball as Crosby-Ironton's Joseph Ringhand defends Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Pequot Lakes High School.
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Patriots prevail over Rangers
Seven boys basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 19.
January 19, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Pierz proves too much for Mora
area girls basketball teams were in action
January 19, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Pierz wins twice
Four area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 19.
January 19, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: WDC knocks off Northern Lakes in OT
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Jan. 19
January 19, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report