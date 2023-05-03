Boys Tennis: Alexandria gets past Warriors, again
Brainerd at Alexandria in boys tennis Tuesday, May 2
ALEXANDRIA — Brady Johnson won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3 singles for the Brainerd Warriors in their 5-2 Central Lakes Conference loss to Alexandria Tuesday, May 2.
Karlton Anderson and Clark Haglin won at No. 1 doubles in a tight match 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3) to be the other Warriors win.
The loss means the Warriors were swept by Alexandria on the season as they lost to them 4-3 in Brainerd on April 13.
Alexandria 5, Brainerd 2
Singles
No. 1: Owen Gilbertson (Alex) def. Matthew Moraghan 6-0 , 6-4
No. 2: Cole Haabala (Alex) def. Will Aadland 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
No. 3: Brady Johnson (Brd) def. Owen Godfrey 7-5, 6-1
No. 4: Brett Thornberg (Alex) def. Nick Moaghan 7-6(4), 7-5
Doubles
No. 1: Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin (Brd) def. Ryker Bosek-Blake Svee 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3)
No. 2: Leo Kompelien-Nik Cook (Alex) def. Brayden Tollefson-George Campbell 6-3, 7-6(8)
No. 3: Charlie Johnston-Lucas Fernholz (Alex) def. Owen Robertson-Sawyer Riffle 6-3, 6-1
Conference: Brd 2-3. Overall: Brd 2-9. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 12:45 p.m. Friday, May 5.
