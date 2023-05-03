99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys Tennis: Alexandria gets past Warriors, again

Brainerd at Alexandria in boys tennis Tuesday, May 2

Brady Johnson
Today at 8:15 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Brady Johnson won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3 singles for the Brainerd Warriors in their 5-2 Central Lakes Conference loss to Alexandria Tuesday, May 2.

Karlton Anderson and Clark Haglin won at No. 1 doubles in a tight match 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3) to be the other Warriors win.

The loss means the Warriors were swept by Alexandria on the season as they lost to them 4-3 in Brainerd on April 13.

Alexandria 5, Brainerd 2

Singles

No. 1: Owen Gilbertson (Alex) def. Matthew Moraghan 6-0 , 6-4

No. 2: Cole Haabala (Alex) def. Will Aadland 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 3: Brady Johnson (Brd) def. Owen Godfrey 7-5, 6-1

No. 4: Brett Thornberg (Alex) def. Nick Moaghan 7-6(4), 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin (Brd) def. Ryker Bosek-Blake Svee 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3)

No. 2: Leo Kompelien-Nik Cook (Alex) def. Brayden Tollefson-George Campbell 6-3, 7-6(8)

No. 3: Charlie Johnston-Lucas Fernholz (Alex) def. Owen Robertson-Sawyer Riffle 6-3, 6-1

Conference: Brd 2-3. Overall: Brd 2-9. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 12:45 p.m. Friday, May 5.

