Boys Tennis: Elks eliminate Warriors
Brainerd at Elk River in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Tuesday, May 23
ELK RIVER — The No. 8 seeded Brainerd Warriors season ended to the No. 1 seed Elk River Elks in a 7-0 loss in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Tuesday, May 23.
The Elks won each match in two sets with the closest match coming at No. 4 singles where Brayden Tollefson lost 7-6(4), 6-2.
Brainerd’s final record was 8-10.
Elk River 7, Brainerd 0
Singles
No. 1: Cullen Brown (ER) def. Matthew Moraghan 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Henry Boese (ER) def. Will Aadland 6-1, 6-0
No. 3: Aaron Zoubek (ER) def. Brady Johnson 6-1, 6-2
No. 4: Cody Eckman (ER) def. Brayden Tollefson 7-6(4), 6-2
Doubles
No. 1: Carson Haack-Jack Gangl (ER) def. Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Myles Johnson-Isaac Sydow (ER) def. George Campbell-Sawyer Riffle 6-1, 6-1
No. 3: Carter Fellous-AlexKaelke (ER) def. Owen Robertson-Gavin Jacobson 6-1, 6-0
Overall: Brd 8-10.
