Boys Tennis: Elks eliminate Warriors

ELK RIVER — The No. 8 seeded Brainerd Warriors season ended to the No. 1 seed Elk River Elks in a 7-0 loss in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Tuesday, May 23.

The Elks won each match in two sets with the closest match coming at No. 4 singles where Brayden Tollefson lost 7-6(4), 6-2.

Brainerd’s final record was 8-10.

Elk River 7, Brainerd 0

Singles

No. 1: Cullen Brown (ER) def. Matthew Moraghan 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Henry Boese (ER) def. Will Aadland 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Aaron Zoubek (ER) def. Brady Johnson 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Cody Eckman (ER) def. Brayden Tollefson 7-6(4), 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Carson Haack-Jack Gangl (ER) def. Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Myles Johnson-Isaac Sydow (ER) def. George Campbell-Sawyer Riffle 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Carter Fellous-AlexKaelke (ER) def. Owen Robertson-Gavin Jacobson 6-1, 6-0