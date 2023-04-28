Boys Tennis: St. Cloud betters Brainerd in rain shortened match

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors head coach Ellen Fussy is still searching for the right lineup for her squad.

After facing the St. Cloud Crush Thursday, April 27, the search continues as the Warriors fell 5-1 in a Central Lakes Conference rain-shortened match.

“I feel the boys play hard and I’m not disappointed in their effort,” Fussy said. “There’s obviously a lot of things we need to continue to improve and work on. St. Cloud is always a good team and competes hard. We used a lineup we haven’t used yet this season and I’m not disappointed in the lineup at all. We battled hard, but I know we will have a better showing the next time we see St. Cloud.”

Brayden Tollefson and Micah Halbersma were the only winners for Brainerd at No. 3 doubles with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

“Micah and Brayden played the type of tennis we’ve asked them to play,” Fussy said. “We talk about having a tennis IQ and that means knowing the game that goes along with the skill. Today, their tennis IQ improved a lot and we were happy with what we saw.”

At No. 1 doubles, Karlton Anderson and Clark Haglin won the second set 6-2 to force a third set. The match did not finish due to rain. Anderson and Haglin were ahead 2-0 in the third set when the match was called.

“It’s been fun to see Clark and Karl grow from the tennis they played last year,” Fussy said. “They seem to click very well. They’ve both played singles and doubles this year. They are the type of tennis players that they are going to play whatever position I ask them and compete hard. What I saw from them today was a lot of good doubles flow and I think they’ll get better with each match.”

The freshmen duo of Sawyer Riffle and Owen Robertson suffered a setback at No. 2 doubles losing 6-2, 6-1. Despite the loss, Fussy has liked what she’s seen from the two freshmen.

“They are young athletes and we want tennis players that play more than one sport and they are both good soccer players which is fun to see,” Fussy said. “They seem to be meshing as a team. They are best friends and sometimes that works with double and sometimes not. They had a tough one today, but I’m not disappointed because they will work on the things they need to.”

Brainerd’s Matthew Moraghan battled to a 7-5, 6-2 loss to Michael Plombon at No. 1 singles.

“Matthew is still a steady player and the match was closer than it looked because he lost some pivotal points,” Fussy said. “I see Matthew coming back and playing St. Cloud even better when we see them later this year.”

Brainerd's Clark Haglin hits the ball during a doubles match against the St. Cloud Crush on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Moraghan’s younger brother, eighth grader Nick Moraghan, lost at No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-2.

“Nick got stronger as the match went on and he’s getting smarter and smarter,” Fussy said. “He’s also getting more seasoned with each match and it’s fun to see an eighth grader grow like that.”

Will Aadland at No. 2 singles and Brady Johnson at No. 3 singles each lost.

“Brady will play until he gets bloody and that’s what I like about him,” Fussy said. “Will Aadland is playing steadily. His opponent today was a seasoned senior and Will held his own.”

The Warriors are back in action against Alexandria Tuesday, May 2, a team they lost 4-3 to on April 13.

“I’m hoping that we can come back and get them next week,” Fussy said. “I’m confident that our lineup won’t be the same as it was the first time we played them. With each practice and with each game we are getting to know where each player fits.”

St. Cloud 5, Brainerd 1

Singles

No. 1: Michael Plombon (SC) def. Matthew Moraghan 7-5, 6-2

No. 2: Gavin Fenstad (SC) def. Will Aadland 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Jonah Atkinsson (SC) def. Brady Johnson 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: Charles Simon (SC) def. Nick Moraghan 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin (Brd) vs. Colin Cai-Curran Zak DNF

No. 2: Josh Vogel-Ben Eiynck (SC) def. Sawyer Riffle-Owen Robertson 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Brayden Tollefson-Micah Halbersma (Brd) def. Jacob Vogel-Ben Marohl 6-4, 6-4

Conference: Brd 2-2. Overall: Brd 2-8. Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.