Boys Tennis: Tennis compete in Elk River over weekend

ELK RIVER — Matthew Moraghan at No. 1 singles and Brady Johnson at No. 3 singles earned the only wins for the Brainerd Warriors in the Elk River Quad Saturday, April 22.

Both wins came against Wayzata where the Warriors lost the match 5-2. Moraghan won his match 10-6 and Johnson won 10-8.

Brainerd also fell to Becker and Elk River each by the score of 7-0.

Brainerd is back home for a Central Lakes Conference match Tuesday, April 25, against Willmar.

Becker 7, Brainerd 0

Elk River 7, Brainerd 0

Wayzata 5, Brainerd 2

Singles

No. 1: Matthew Moraghan 1-2

No. 2: Will Aadland 0-3

No. 3: Brady Johnson 1-1/Clark Haglin 0-1

No. 4: George Campbell 0-2/Nick Moraghan 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Sawyer Riffle-Owen Robertson 0-2/George Campbell-Brady Johnson 0-1

No. 2: Clark Haglin-Nick Moraghan 0-2/Sawyer Riffle-Owen Robertson 0-1

No. 3: Micah Halbersma-Gavin Jacobson 0-1/Halbersma-Brayden Tollefson 0-1/Tollefson-Jacobson 0-1