Boys Tennis: Warriors blank Willmar

BRAINERD — Brainerd’s Matthew Moraghan did not lose a game at No. 1 singles as he helped the Warriors beat the Willmar Cardinals 7-0 in a Central Lakes Conference match Tuesday, April 25.

Brainerd’s No. 1 doubles team of Karlton Anderson and Will Aadland also won 6-0, 6-0 as did Sawyer Riffle and Owen Robertson at No. 2 doubles.

The Warriors improve their conference record to 2-1 and host Central Lakes Conference opponent St. Cloud Thursday, April 27.

Brainerd 7, Willmar 0

Singles

No. 1: Matthew Moraghan (Brd) def. Ryan Newberg 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Brady Johnson (Brd) def. Gabe LaRue 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Nick Moraghan (Brd) def. Brandon Valladares 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: George Campbell (Brd) def. Sam Luerzel 6-0, 7-6(6)

Doubles

No. 1: Karlton Anderson-Will Aadland (Brd) def. Josh Jensen-Matro Engan 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Sawyer Riffle-Owen Robertson (Brd) def. Aaron Marthaler-Miguel Garcia 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Brayden Tollefson-Gavin Jacobson (Brd) def. Nehemiah VarHorne-Carter Newberg 6-1, 6-1