Sports Prep

Boys Tennis: Warriors drop 2 matches

The Brainerd Warriors opened the season at Becker.

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:11 PM

BECKER — Brainerd Warriors’ George Campbell forced a third set in his No 4 singles match against Buffalo’s Noah Klenken Saturday, April 1, before succumbing to the fellow junior as Brainerd lost 7-0 to the Bison.

Brainerd also lost to Becker 7-0 in the team’s first action of the season.

The No. 3 doubles team of Micah Halbersma and Brayden Tollefson also forced a third set against Buffalo.

Buffalo 7, Brainerd 0

Becker 7, Brainerd 0

Singles

No. 1: Karlton Anderson 0-2

No. 2: Will Aadland 0-1, Brady Johnson 0-1

No. 3: Gavin Johnson 0-1, George Campbell 0-1

No. 4: Campbell 0-1, Johnson 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Clark Haglin-Brady Johnson 0-1, Haglin-Aadland 0-1

No. 2: Owen Robertson-Sawyer Riffle 0-1, Riffle-Robertson 0-1

No. 3: Micah Halbersma-Brayden Tollefson 0-1, Halbersma-Rowan Plestad 0-1

Overall: Brd 0-2. Next: Brainerd hosts Duluth East and Alexandria 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

