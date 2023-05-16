99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Boys Tennis: Warriors fall to St. Cloud

Brainerd at St. Cloud Monday, May 15

Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Today at 10:14 PM

ST. CLOUD — Sawyer Riffle and Owen Robertson scored the lone win for the Brainerd Warriors with a 6-4, 6-3 win as the Warriors fell to St. Cloud Tech 6-1 in a Central Lakes Conference match Monday, May 15.

The Tigers stayed perfect in conference play at 7-0 while the Warriors fell to 5-4

St. Cloud 6, Brainerd 1

Singles

No. 1: Michael Plomber (SC) def. Matthew Moraghan 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Gwen Fenstad (SC) def. Will Aadland 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Jonah Atkinson (SC) def. Brady Johnson 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Charles Simon (SC) def. Brayden Tollefson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Josh Vogel-Ben Eiynck (SC) def. Karl Anderson-Clark Haglin 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

No. 2: George Campbell-Sawyer Riffle (B) def. Colin Levi-Johnny Muller 6-4, 6-3

No. 3: Ben Marohl-Jacob Vogel (SC) def. Own Robertson-Gavin Jacobson 6-4, 6-4

Conference: Brd 5-4. Overall: Brd 7-9. Next: Brainerd in Section 7-2A Team Tournament.

