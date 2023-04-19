Boys Tennis: Warriors grab 1st win against Fergus Falls, fall to Duluth East
Brainerd hosts Duluth East and Fergus Falls Tuesday, April 18
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Warriors picked up their first win of the season with a 7-0 Central Lakes Conference victory over Fergus Falls Tuesday, April 18.
Brainerd also hosted Section 7-2A opponent Duluth East and lost 5-2.
Eighth-grader Nick Moraghan recorded his first two varsity wins at No. 3 doubles for the Warriors.
The No. 2 doubles team of Sawyer Riffle and Owen Robertson won both their matches for the Warriors too.
ADVERTISEMENT
Duluth East 5, Brainerd 2
Singles
No. 1: Dane Patten (DE) def. Matthew Moraghan 6-1, 6-0
No. 2: Ryan Delaney (DE) def. Karlton Anderson 6-2, 6-1
No. 3: Thomas Gunderson (DE) def. Will Aadland 6-1, 6-4
No. 4: Karl Kimber (DE) def. Clark Haglin 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1: Colin McShane-Ewen Moe (DE) def. George Campbell-Brady Johnson 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Sawyer Riffle-Owen Robertson (Brd) def. Andre Good-David Baumgarter 4-6, 6-3, 13-11
No. 3: Gavin Jacobsen-Nick Moraghan (Brd) def.Ben Hefferman-Owen Steiner 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 10-6
Brainerd 7, Fergus Falls 0
Singles
No. 1: Matthew Moraghan (Brd) def. Grant Ackerson 6-2, 6-3
No. 2: Karlton Anderson (Brd) def. Reno Scheirer 6-2, 6-4
No. 3: George Campbell (Brd) def. Nick Flugstad 7-5. 6-3
No. 4: Brady Johnson (Brd) forfeit
Doubles
No. 1: Clark Haglin-Will Aadland (Brd) def. Joey Johnson-Ethan Leopold 7-6(3), 6-2
No. 2: Sawyer Riffle-Owen Robertson (Brd) def. Aiden Shern-Christian Reed 6-4, 6-1
No. 3: Nick Moraghan-Micah Halbersma (Brd) def. Peyton Marquette-Jose Rodriguez 6-0, 7-6(3)
Conference: Brd 1-1. Overall: Brd 1-3. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 12:45 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
ADVERTISEMENT