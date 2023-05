Boys Tennis: Warriors grab 5th straight win

WILLMAR — Matthew Moraghan and Brady Johnson each won their single matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the Brainerd Warriors win their fifth straight match with a 7-0 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Willmar Cardinals Thursday, May 11.

George Campbell and Sawyer Riffle won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 7-6(1) while the doubles duos of Clark Haglin-Nick Moraghan and Gavin Jacobson-Owen Robertson won 6-0, 6-1.

Brainerd 7, Willmar 0

Singles

No. 1: Matthew Moraghan (Brd) def. Ryan Newberg 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Brady Johnson (Brd) def. Gabe LaRue 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Brayden Tollefson (Brd) def. Sam Loerzel 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Leif Rustad (Brd) forfeit

Doubles

No. 1: George Campbell-Sawyer Riffle (Brd) def. Brandon Valladares-Aaron Marthaler 6-0, 7-6(1)

No. 2: Clark Haglin-Nick Moraghan (Brd) def. Nehemiah Vanhorne-Carter Newberg 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Gavin Jacobson-Owen Robertson (Brd) def. Migvel Garcia-Jared Baurera 6-0, 6-1