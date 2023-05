Boys Tennis: Warriors knock off Sartell in rain-shorten match

BRAINERD — Matthew Moraghan won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 for the Brainerd Warriors to help them earn a 4-0 Central Lakes Conference win over the Sartell Sabres in a rain-shortened match Tuesday, May 9.

Brady Johnson got a win at No. 3 singles and so did Brayden Tollefson won at No. 4 singles for the Warriors.

Karlton Anderson and Clark Haglin won at No. 1 doubles in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 for the Warriors. Brainerd is now on a four-game winning streak.

Brainerd 4, Sartell 0

Singles

No. 1: Matthew Moraghan (Brd) def. Zak Farleg 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Will Aadland (Brd) vs Jack Michard DNF

No. 3: Brady Johnson (Brd) def. Riley Hengel 6-1, 6-4

No. 4: Brayden Tollefson (Brd) def. Adam Paulson 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin (Brd) def. Grant Clark-Collin Otto 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: George Campbell-Sawyer Riffle (Brd) vs. Bailey Woods-Aidan Woods DNF

No. 3: Gavin Jacobson-Owen Robertson (Brd) vs. Dane Kenning-Cameron Mau DNF