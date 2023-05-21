Boys Tennis: Warriors out after Day One of Section Individuals

CHISAGO LAKES — Brainerd’s doubles team of Clark Haglin and Will Aadland reached the quarterfinals in the Section 7-2A Individual Tournament Saturday, May 21, before losing to the top seed.

Haglin-Aadland earned a bye into the second round and beat Princeton’s Kaden Mai and Ben Kelzer 7-5, 7-6(8) to reach the quarterfinals. The top seed pair of Carson Haack and Henry Boese from Elk River knocked off Haglin-Aadland 6-1, 6-0.

Another Elk River combination, Jack Gagnl and Myles Thompson, beat the Warriors’ Matthew Moraghan and Karlton Anderson 6-3, 6-0 in the second round.

In singles, Brady Johnson won his opening round match 6-0, 6-1 before losing in the second round to Cambridge-Isanti’s Keagen Lowman 6-0, 6-0.

George Campbell lost his opening match to Andover’s Charlie Amundson in three sets 6-7(4) 6-3, 6-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors are still in the Section 7-2A Team Tournament and travel to play top seed Elk River Tuesday, May 23.