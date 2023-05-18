Boys Tennis: Warriors quick to eliminate Grand Rapids

BRAINERD — Section 7-2A might want to rethink its seeding processes.

In its defense, the No. 8 seeded Brainerd Warriors started the season slowly and unsure of their lineup. Brainerd won five of their last six matches to end the regular season, however, and barely worked up a sweat to eliminate No. 9 Grand Rapids 7-0 Thursday, May 18, in the opening round of the section team tournament.

Brainerd didn’t drop a set in its shutout victory and no match was in jeopardy of doing so.

“This probably gave the kids a confidence boost,” Brainerd head coach Ellen Fussy said. “This is only our second year in this section. At the seeding meeting, because we only played two other teams, it was an iffy seeding. I thought maybe our seeding could have been different, but since we’ve only seen two other teams I didn’t have a lot to debate on.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Karlton Anderson and Clark Haglin opened with a 6-1 win.

“We just wanted to keep the energy and keep the focus,” Anderson said. “They relaxed and hit their groundstrokes a little better in the second set. Traveling is tough, especially for the first set.”

The duo trailed early in the second set, but rattled off three straight game victories to post a 6-4 win in the second set.

“We definitely tried to push the net more during the second set,” Haglin said. “They made a lot fewer errors during the second set, too.”

The duo has improved their communication as the season has gone along. They played together a few times last year, but this year have found a winning connection.

“We get more used to playing with each other,” Anderson said. “I’m getting used to what he’s going to swing at and stuff.”

The Anderson-Haglin duo was one of the last matches to finish. That’s because Matthew Moraghan at No. 1 singles and Brady Johnson at No. 3 singles dropped just one game in their straight-set victories.

“It just builds up your confidence so much,” Haglin said. “It’s nice seeing all of your teammates winning.”

Brainerd's Will Aadland hits the ball against Grand Rapids on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Will Adland won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Gavin Jacobson-Owen Robertson won 6-0, 6-2.

Brayden Tollefson rounded out the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 4 and the team of George Campbell and Sawyer Riffle posted a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.

“It’s more time on task,” Fussy said. “We got a late start to the season and the competitive play. They just started putting some things together. Late in the season, we found our lineup and that has a lot to do with it. Every time you get into tournament the next match is going to be tougher.

“We play Elk River on Tuesday and they’re the No. 1 seed, but we just want to go down there and play as well as we can.”

The Warriors will face No. 1 seeded Elk River 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Before that, the Warriors will compete in the Section 7-2A individual tournament Saturday, May 20, in Chisago Lakes.

“We have some good momentum,” Anderson said. “As much momentum as we’re going to have. We have excitement from this one, I’d say.”

Next: Brainerd in first rounds of Section 7-2A Individual Tournament at Chisago Lakes 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20.