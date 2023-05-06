Boys Tennis: Warriors win 2 on the road

SARTELL — Brainerd’s Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin went 2-0 at No. 1 Doubles for the Warriors as they beat Bemidji and Sartell by matching 4-3 scores Friday, May 5.

Karlton Anderson

Braienrd’s Matthew Moraghan was also 2-0 at No. 1 singles defeating Casey Rupp of Bemidji in a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 battle and Zack Farley of Satell 6-3, 6-2.

George Campbell was also a double winner. He paired with Brady Tollefson for one No. 2 doubles victory and then teamed with Sawyer Riffle for another victory.

Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3

Brainerd 4, Sartell 3

Singles

No. 1: Matthew Moraghan 2-0

No. 2: Will Aadland 1-1

No. 3: Brady Johnson 1-1

No. 4: Nick Moraghan 1-1

Doubles

No. 1: Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin 2-0

No. 2: Brady Tollefson-George Campbell 0-1, George Campbell-Sawyer Riffle 1-0

No. 3: Owen Robertson-Sawyer Riffle 0-1, Owen Robertson-Brady Tollefson 1-0