Boys Tennis: Warriors win 2 on the road
The Brainerd Warriors faced Bemidji and Sartell Friday, May 5.
SARTELL — Brainerd’s Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin went 2-0 at No. 1 Doubles for the Warriors as they beat Bemidji and Sartell by matching 4-3 scores Friday, May 5.
Braienrd’s Matthew Moraghan was also 2-0 at No. 1 singles defeating Casey Rupp of Bemidji in a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 battle and Zack Farley of Satell 6-3, 6-2.
George Campbell was also a double winner. He paired with Brady Tollefson for one No. 2 doubles victory and then teamed with Sawyer Riffle for another victory.
Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3
Brainerd 4, Sartell 3
Singles
No. 1: Matthew Moraghan 2-0
No. 2: Will Aadland 1-1
No. 3: Brady Johnson 1-1
No. 4: Nick Moraghan 1-1
Doubles
No. 1: Karlton Anderson-Clark Haglin 2-0
No. 2: Brady Tollefson-George Campbell 0-1, George Campbell-Sawyer Riffle 1-0
No. 3: Owen Robertson-Sawyer Riffle 0-1, Owen Robertson-Brady Tollefson 1-0
Conference: Brd 3-3. Overall: Brd 4-8. Next: Brainerd at Chsiago Lakes Quad 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6.
