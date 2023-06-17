Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys’ Track and Field: Stark named Warrior MVP

The Brainerd Warriors boys' track and field team held its end-of-season banquet.

Brandon Stark
Brandon Stark
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — Junior Brandon Stark was named the Brainerd Warriors Most Valuable Player at their end-of-season banquet.

Stark earned All-Central Lakes Conference, All-State and Academic All-State honors while breaking the school record in the 400-meter dash and helping the 4x200 relay to a school record.

Most Improved awards went to senior Nolan Thiesse, junior Leif Hoffman, sophomore Kyle Peterson and freshman Joe Smith.

Gavin Hoelzel was named the Warrior Award recipient.

Earning all-conference honors were Dillon MacLaughlin, Dylan Gross, Isaak Malay, Charlie Pikula, Stark and Joe Smith.

Scholar All-Conference honors were earned by Cole Fjeld, Eli Hallgren, Hoelzel, Joey Otto and Nolan Thiesse.

All-State honors went to Gross and Stark.

Academic All-State was earned by Hoelzel, Gross, Pikula, Stark and Smith and the Warriors as a team earned Academic All-State Gold.

Members of the record-breaking 4x200 relay were Malay, Pikula, MacLaughlin and Stark.

Rod Reuer, in his final season as Warrior head coach, earned Section 8-3A Coach of the Year honors.

