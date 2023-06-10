Brainerd at state Track and Field 2023 klick! Gallery

Brainerd Track State 2023 (1).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (2).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (3).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (4).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (5).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (6).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (7).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (8).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (9).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (10).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (11).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (12).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (13).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (14).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (15).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (16).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (17).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (18).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (19).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (20).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (22).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (23).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (24).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (25).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (26).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (27).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Track State 2023 (28).JPG
Brainerd competes in Class 3A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Dylan Gross 1 060923.jpg
Brainerd's Dylan Gross competes in shot put at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brenna Deason 060923.jpg
Brainerd's Brenna Deason (center) competes at state in the 100-meter dash Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brandon Stark 060923.jpg
Brainerd's Brandon Stark (center), runs the 400-meter dash at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Dylan Gross 2 060923.jpg
Brainerd's Dylan Gross competes in shot put at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch