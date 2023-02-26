99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26
Sports Prep

Brainerd Boys Swimming and Diving Section 8-2A Finals 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
February 26, 2023 08:15 PM
Share
Swimmer walks to podium, coach gives a fist bump in congratulations.
Brainerd Swimming Mason Kuepers 50 free coach congratulations 022723.jpg
Brainerd's Mason Kuepers gets a fist bump from coach John Zemke as he walks to the podium after winning the 50 freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Swimmers congratulate each other after a good swim.
Brainerd Swimming Mason Kuepers after 50 free 022723.jpg
Brainerd's Mason Kuepers congratulates a swimmer in the lane next to him after Kuepers won the 50 freestyle Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cayden Sumption doing the breaststroke.
Brainerd Swimming Cayden Sumption 100 breastroke 022723.jpg
Brainerd's Cayden Sumption competes in the 100 breastroke Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Teammates cheer for swimmers in the relay.
Brainerd Swimming Cheering for 200 free relay 2291 022723.jpg
Teammates cheer on the Brainerd boys' 200 freestyle relay team Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Parker Tatge swims the 500 freestyle.
Brainerd Swimming Parker Tatge 500 Free 022723.jpg
Brainerd's Parker Tatge swims in 500 freestyle Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The relay team on the podium smiling with their medals.
Brainerd Swimming 200 Free Relay 022723.jpg
Brainerd's 200 freestyle relay team on the podium Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd boys 200 medley relay on the podium.
Brainerd Swimming 200 Medley Relay 022723.jpg
Brainerd's 200 medley relay team on the podium Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A diver in the air, people watch in the background.
Brainerd Swimming Diver Wyatt 022723.jpg
Brainerd's Wyatt Gabrielson competes in diving on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Boys Swimming and Diving.
Brainerd Swimming Diver Wyatt podium 022723.jpg
Brainerd's Wyatt Gabrielson advances to state with a fourth place finish in diving Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, during the Section 8-2A swimming and diving finals at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Brainerd Boys Swimming and Diving Section 8-2A Finals 2023 klick! Gallery
Swimmer walks to podium, coach gives a fist bump in congratulations.
Swimmers congratulate each other after a good swim.
Cayden Sumption doing the breaststroke.
Teammates cheer for swimmers in the relay.
Parker Tatge swims the 500 freestyle.
The relay team on the podium smiling with their medals.
Brainerd boys 200 medley relay on the podium.
A diver in the air, people watch in the background.
Brainerd Boys Swimming and Diving.