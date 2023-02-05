Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Grand Rapids 020423 klick! Gallery

Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Grand Rapids 020423 (1).JPG
Brainerd girls basketball vs Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Grand Rapids 020423 (2).JPG
Brainerd girls basketball vs Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Grand Rapids 020423 (3).JPG
Brainerd girls basketball vs Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Grand Rapids 020423 (4).JPG
Brainerd girls basketball vs Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball vs Grand Rapids 020423 (5).JPG
Brainerd girls basketball vs Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball 1 020623.jpg
Brainerd's Ana Bjorkland looks to pass the ball against Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Girls Basketball 2 020623.jpg
Brainerd's Karley Dunham looks to pass the ball against Grand Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch