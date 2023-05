Brainerd Girls Lacrosse vs Storm'n Sabres 052423 klick! Gallery

Brainerd's Breya Sawyer takes the ball up the field against the Storm'n Sabres on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brainerd.

Brainerd's Mercedes Engstrom looks to the net, about to score a goal against the Storm'n Sabres on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brainerd.

Breya Sawyer's teammates surround her in celebration after she scored her 100th point Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brainerd.

Brainerd's Carol Holcomb-Smith runs with the ball against the Storm'n Sabres on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brainerd.

