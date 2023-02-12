Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship Meet 021123 klick! Gallery

1 of 47: Gymnastics Floor Anaka 1 021323.jpg Brainerd's Anaka Schroeder performs her floor routine at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (1).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (2).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (3).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (4).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (5).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (6).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (7).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (8).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (9).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (10).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (11).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (12).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (13).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (14).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

16 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (15).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (16).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

18 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (17).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

19 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (18).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

20 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (19).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

21 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (20).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

22 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (21).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

23 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (22).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

24 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (23).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

25 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (24).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

26 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (25).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

27 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (26).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

28 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (27).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

29 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (28).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

30 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (29).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

31 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (30).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

32 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (31).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

33 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (32).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

34 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (33).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

35 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (34).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

36 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (35).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

37 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (36).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

38 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (37).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

39 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (38).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

40 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (39).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

41 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (40).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

42 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (41).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

43 of 47: Brainerd Gymnastics CLC Championship 021123 (42).JPG Brainerd gymnasts compete during the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet at Brainerd High School Saturday, Feb. 11. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

44 of 47: Gymnastics Floor Anaka 2 021323.jpg Brainerd's Anaka Schroeder performs her floor routine at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

45 of 47: Gymnastics Vault Josie 1 021323.jpg Brainerd's Josie Harguth competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

46 of 47: Gymnastics Vault Brenna 1 021323.jpg Brainerd's Brenna Deason competes in vault at the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch