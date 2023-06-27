Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Brainerd Legion Baseball: Brainerd sweeps White Bear Lake

The Brainerd Legion team faced Sartell and White Bear Lake.

Adam Jensen
Adam Jensen
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:26 AM

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Adam Jensen struck out 11 in a 12-4 Game One complete-game victory for Brainerd over White Bear Lake Sunday, June 25.

Isaac Hanson finished 2-4 with a double and two RBIs. Eli Owen tripled and drove in two runs. Cayden Brown went 2-4 with an RBI and Sawyer Hennesey was 2-4 with a double and two RBIs.

In the nightcap, Brainerd pounded out 15 hits for a 21-8 victory.

Jonathan Benson was 3-4 with a double, three runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Owen went 2-4 with a double and three RBIs. Eric Eidenshink was 2-3 with two runs and three RBIs and Hennesey was 3-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI to improve Brainerd to 4-1.

Game One

Brainerd 12 10 0

White Bear Lake 4 3 2

WP: Adam Jenson. 2B: Brd-Issac Hanson, Sawyer Hennesey. 3B: Brd-Eli Owen.

Game Two

Brainerd 21 15 0

White Bear Lake 8 4 3

WP: Cayden Brown. 2B: Brd-Jonathan Benson, Owen, Hennesey. Overall: Brd 4-1.

Brainerd splits

SARTELL — Brody Lund went 2-3 with a double, three runs and two stolen bases as the Brainerd Legion sped past Sartell 15-14 Thursday, June 22.

Eli Owen went 2-5 with a triple, a run and three RBIs. Cayden Brown was 2-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Brannon Amundson was 4-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

In the 11-3 Game Two loss, Sawyer Hennesey went 2-2 and Lund suffered the loss.

Game One

Brainerd 15 13 1

Sartell 14 8 1

WP: Sawyer Hennesey. 2B: Brd-Brannon Amundson. 3B: Brd-Eli Owen.

Game Two

Sartell 11 11 1

Brainerd 3 5 0

LP: Brody Lund.

