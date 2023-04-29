Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 klick! Gallery

1 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (1).jpg Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (2).jpg Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (3).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (4).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (5).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (6).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (7).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (8).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (9).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (10).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (11).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (12).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (13).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (14).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (15).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

16 of 35: Softball 1 042923.jpg Brainerd's Elsa Borchert catches a line drive against Centennial on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 35: Softball 2 042923.jpg Brainerd players cheer from the dugout against Centennial on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

18 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (17).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

19 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (18).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

20 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (19).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

21 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (20).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

22 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (21).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

23 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (22).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

24 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (23).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

25 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (24).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

26 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (25).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

27 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (26).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

28 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (27).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

29 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (28).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

30 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (29).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

31 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (30).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

32 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (31).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

33 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (32).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

34 of 35: Brainerd Softball vs Centennial 042823 (33).JPG Brainerd Softball vs Centennial on Friday, April 29, 2023, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch