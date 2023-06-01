99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31
Sports Prep

Brainerd Track and Field 053123 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 8:33 PM
Share
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (2).jpg
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (4).JPG
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (1).jpg
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (3).JPG
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (5).JPG
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (6).JPG
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (7).JPG
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (8).JPG
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (9).JPG
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 (10).JPG
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd's Cora Clough competes in the high jump Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Brainerd.
Track and Field Cora Clough 1 060123.jpg
Brainerd's Cora Clough competes in the high jump Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Student spins, ready to heave a shot put.
Track and Field Dylan Gross 2 060123.jpg
Brainerd's Dylan Gross throws a shot put during competition Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Student spins, ready to heave a shot put.
Track and Field Dylan Gross 1 060123.jpg
Brainerd's Dylan Gross throws a shot put during competition Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIESKLICK SPONSORED BRAINERD DISPATCH
Brainerd Track and Field 053123 klick! Gallery
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
The Brainerd Warriors host the Section 8-3A track and field prelims Wednesday, May 31.
Brainerd's Cora Clough competes in the high jump Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Brainerd.
Student spins, ready to heave a shot put.
Student spins, ready to heave a shot put.