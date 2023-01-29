STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29
Sports | Prep

Brainerd Warriors Cheer Team State Champs 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
January 29, 2023 09:23 PM
Share
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (1).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (2).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (3).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (4).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (5).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (6).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (7).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (8).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (9).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (10).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (11).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Friends and family hold signs and balloons to welcome home the cheer team.
Cheer Team 3 013023.jpg
Friends and family hold signs and balloons to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
State winning cheer team is welcomed home.
Cheer Team 4 013023.jpg
People gather to welcome home the Warrior Cheer Team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
State winning cheer team is welcomed home.
Cheer Team 2 013023.jpg
The Brainerd Warriors cheer team shows off its state first-place hardware Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
State winning cheer team poses for a photo.
Cheer Team 1 013023.jpg
The Brainerd Warrior cheer team poses for a photo near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIESKLICK SPONSORED BRAINERD DISPATCH
Brainerd Warriors Cheer Team State Champs 2023 klick! Gallery
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Friends and family hold signs and balloons to welcome home the cheer team.
State winning cheer team is welcomed home.
State winning cheer team is welcomed home.
State winning cheer team poses for a photo.