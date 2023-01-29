Brainerd Warriors Cheer Team State Champs 2023 klick! Gallery

Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (1).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (2).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (3).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (4).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (5).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (6).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (7).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (8).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (9).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (10).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team State Champs 2023 (11).JPG
People gather to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team 3 013023.jpg
Friends and family hold signs and balloons to welcome home the Brainerd Warrior cheer team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team 4 013023.jpg
People gather to welcome home the Warrior Cheer Team near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team 2 013023.jpg
The Brainerd Warriors cheer team shows off its state first-place hardware Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cheer Team 1 013023.jpg
The Brainerd Warrior cheer team poses for a photo near the Brainerd High School on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after defending their state title.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch