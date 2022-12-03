Cheer Team: Big numbers have program headed in right direction

BRAINERD — For the first time in two years the Brainerd Warriors have enough athletes for a junior varsity and that has seven-year head coach Carissa Ulness excited for the future.

And the Warriors are building toward the future despite being the defending state champions. This year they will not compete in the Universal Cheerleading Association Nationals to focus on growing the program.

“We decided to take a year off from the UCA Nationals because at tryouts we had a few seventh graders who stood out and brought what we needed to our varsity team,” Ulness said. “Due to having seventh graders on the team, we are not eligible to compete at nationals as they require your team to only be eighth-12th grade. With not having any seniors this season this group of cheerleaders can really grow over the next year together and prepare to attend the 2024 nationals.”

Even without seniors, Brainerd will roster 19 athletes. However, only seven return with competition experience and only three of those have three or more years of experience.

Despite the inexperience, the Warriors opened their season Oct. 15 at the Lakeville Invite. The varsity co-ed team placed first and the varsity game day placed third. Brainerd’s junior varsity also placed first.

On Nov. 5, Brainerd competed in the Jefferson Competition.

“This was a successful day for our program because in the cheer world when you compete you always have a goal of taking first place, but most importantly we always have a goal of hitting zero deductions,” Ulness said. “This means that our routine had no falls or bobbles. We came out of that day with all three of our teams hitting zero deductions. Varsity comp placed first, varsity game day placed third and junior varsity finished second.

“To have zero deduction performances this year in the season is a huge accomplishment for us because the past two years we never hit this goal until January.”

Brainerd competes in the varsity small coed non-tumble division. They are allowed 5 to 16 cheerleaders on the mat with one or two of those needing to be male. The athletes can’t tumble. Filling out this roster is junior captains Abby Schuler and Elizabeth Knutson, sophomores Breanna Padgette, Brody Schultz and Reagan Roberts, freshmen Camren Cooper and Isabell Bednarek, eighth-grader Indigo Ellstrom-Stevens and seventh-graders Danica Frazier, Mya Schneider and Raegen Hoge-Twardy.

Brainerd’s other varsity division is Game Day. This squad will cheer for winter sports games as well as compete in the small, non-tumble game day division. The squad is allowed 5 to 15 athletes on the mat with one or two being male.

The Brainerd cheer team practices Thursday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Lincoln Education Center in Brainerd.

This squad is captained by Schuler and Roberts. Other members include Knutson, Padgette, Schultz, Cooper, Bednarek, Ellstrom-Stevens, Frazier, Schneider, Hoge-Twardy, Savannah Boring and Sidney Wahlstrom.

Game day reserves include freshman Caylee LeTourneau and eighth-grader Cadence Dominquez.

“You might wonder what’s the difference between sideline cheer and competition cheer,” Ulness asked. “Sideline cheer is when the team attends a sports event and cheers for our sports team on the sideline. Competition cheer is when a team puts together a 2 ½-3 minute routine and competes against other teams in their divisions at local, state and national competitions.

“Sideline cheer is sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League so we do have set fall and winter seasons, but competition cheer isn’t so we practice year-round. Tryouts are typically in April every year and then we start practice immediately following tryouts and continue through the end of February.”

The program currently requires student-athletes to participate in both sideline and competition teams. Ulness hopes as the program grows to allow athletes to pick either sideline or competition or both. This would mean they could cheer for just fall sports or winter sports and not compete.

“Our focus this year is to continue to grow as a team and increase our stunt level,” Ulness said. “This season we hired Zach Capistrant, a Brainerd High School graduate and a warrior cheer team alumni as our stunt coach. Zach brings a lot to the team to help us advance and improve our stunts. He has a great way of teaching the elite level stunts and with his background in cheer, he is able to step in and demonstrate a stunt for the cheerleaders and help them make corrections.

“This summer we brought back Jeremy Gregory from JG Choreography Effects to choreograph our competition routine and work with our team on stunting. Jeremy is a great supporter of our program even though he is from out of state he reaches out to us after each competition to check in and see how we are doing. He will have us send him videos and score sheets so he can help us improve for the next competition. Jeremy has a goal for our program to bring home a back-to-back state title.”

The Brainerd cheer team practices Thursday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Lincoln Education Center in Brainerd.

The Warriors will host a public showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, at Riverside Elementary School. It will host a winter kids camp for students in kindergarten-eighth grade in the first week of February. Registration for that will begin in January through Brainerd Community Education.

“We have a lot of work to do this season with so many new cheerleaders on our team and ending our season last year winning the non-tumble coed division state title for the first time in school history,” Ulness said. “Our goal for this year is to continue to improve as a team and to bring home back-to-back state wins.”

The Brainerd cheer team practices Thursday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Lincoln Education Center in Brainerd.

Cheer team

Carissa Ulness Kelly Humphrey

Head coach: Carissa Ulness (7th year)

Assistant coach: Kassii Daiker (5th year)

Stunt coach: Zach Capistrant (1st year)

Captains: Abby Schuler, Elizabeth Kunutson, Reagan Roberts

2022 finish: State champions in non-tumble, coed varsity division

Warrior roster

Juniors: Abby Schuler, Elizabeth Knutson

Sophomores: Breanna Padgette, Brody Schultz, Reagan Roberts

Freshmen: Camren Cooper, Isabell Bednarek, Caylee LeTourneau

Eighth-graders: Indigo Ellstrom-Stevens, Cadence Dominquez

Seventh-graders: Danica Frazier, Mya Schneider, Reagan Hoge-Twardy, Savannah Boring, Sidney Wahlstrom, Bella Howard, Taelyn Borchers, Joslyn Neisen and Ethan Roberts

Competition schedule

Saturday, Dec. 3, at Prior Lake Competition

Dec. 17, at St. Michael-Albertville Frosty Fest Competition

Jan. 7, at Minnetonka Competition

Jan. 14, at Edina Competition

Jan. 21, at Dassel-Cokato Competition

Jan. 22, at Maple Grove Competition

Jan 28, in Minnesota State Competition at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul

Feb. 25-26, in Wow Factor Championship at Minneapolis Convention Center

