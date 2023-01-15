Cheer Team: Coed cheer team tabs another 1st

EDINA — The Brainerd Warriors Coed Team stays undefeated with a win at the Edina Sweetheart Classic Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Coed Non Tumble Division.

The Varsity GameDay Team finished fourth and the junior varsity was second.

Competing for the coed team was Abby Schuler, Elizabeth Knutson. Brenna Padgette, Camren Cooper, Brody Schultz, Raegen Roberts, Raegan Hoge-Twardy, Indigo Ellstrom-Stevens, Mya Schneider, Isabell Bednarek and Danica Frazier.

The Warriors compete next Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Crimson Cheer Challenge.