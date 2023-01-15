99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cheer Team: Coed cheer team tabs another 1st

Brainerd Cheer Team competes in Edina Jan. 14

Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
January 15, 2023 01:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EDINA — The Brainerd Warriors Coed Team stays undefeated with a win at the Edina Sweetheart Classic Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Coed Non Tumble Division.

The Varsity GameDay Team finished fourth and the junior varsity was second.

Competing for the coed team was Abby Schuler, Elizabeth Knutson. Brenna Padgette, Camren Cooper, Brody Schultz, Raegen Roberts, Raegan Hoge-Twardy, Indigo Ellstrom-Stevens, Mya Schneider, Isabell Bednarek and Danica Frazier.

The Warriors compete next Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Crimson Cheer Challenge.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORS
What To Read Next
Basketball player shoots the ball. Defense tries to block.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Skippers sail past Warriors 80-73
Brainerd hosts Minnetonka Saturday, Jan. 14
January 15, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Swimmer in the pool competing.
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors dominate early and often to win True Team
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Section 8-2A True Team meet Saturday, Jan. 14.
January 15, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crosby-Ironton logo
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Rangers hang on to top Agates
Crosby-Ironton hosts Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 14
January 15, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Aitkin 2nd in Ashland Tournament
3 area wresting teams hit the mat.
January 15, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report