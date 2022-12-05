Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep
Cheer Team: Warriors coed team finishes 1st at Prior Lake

Brainerd Warriors Cheer Team coompetes in Prior Lake Saturday, Dec. 3

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
December 05, 2022 04:27 PM
PRIOR LAKE — The Brainerd Warriors varsity coed and junior varsity cheer teams finished first in their divisions Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Prior Lake Santa Workshop.

The varsity game day squad finished fifth.

Abby Schuler, Elizabeth Knutson, Brenda Padgette, Camren Cooper, Brody Schultz, Raegen Roberts, Raegan Hoge-Twardy, Indigo Ellstrom-Stevens, Mya Schneider, Isabell Bednarek, Savannah Boring, Sidney Wahlstrom and Danica Frazier all competed for either the varsity coed team or the game day team.

The Warrior Cheer team will compete next at St. Michael-Albertville Frosty Fest Saturday, Dec. 17.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORS
