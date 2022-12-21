Cheer Team: Warriors notch another 1st
Brainerd Warriors cheer team results from Saturday, Dec. 17
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Brainerd Warriors cheer team got their fourth win in a row at the St. Michael-Albertville Frost Fest Saturday, Dec. 17.
The varsity coed team finished first and the varsity game day team finished second. The junior varsity placed second.
Abby Schuler, Elizabeth Knutson, Brenna Padgette, Camren Cooper, Brody Schultz, Raegen Roberts, Raegan Hoge-Twardy, Indigo Ellstrom-Stevens, Mya Schneider, Isabell Bednarek and Danica Frazier all competed on varsity along with Savannah Boring and Sidney Wahlstrom.
The cheer team is off until after holiday break.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario