Cheer Team: Warriors notch another 1st

The Brainerd Warriors cheer team got their fourth win in a row at the St. Michael-Albertville Frost Fest Saturday, Dec. 17.

The varsity coed team finished first and the varsity game day team finished second. The junior varsity placed second.

Abby Schuler, Elizabeth Knutson, Brenna Padgette, Camren Cooper, Brody Schultz, Raegen Roberts, Raegan Hoge-Twardy, Indigo Ellstrom-Stevens, Mya Schneider, Isabell Bednarek and Danica Frazier all competed on varsity along with Savannah Boring and Sidney Wahlstrom.

The cheer team is off until after holiday break.

