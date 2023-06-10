Class 1A State Golf: PRB team making history

BRAINERD — For the first time in program history, the Pine River-Backus Tigers girls’ golf team is competing in the Class 1A State Tournament.

The Tigers will tee off Tuesday, June 13, at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker with the second round Wednesday, June 14.

The Tigers won the Section 7-1A team title with a 784, which was 18 shots better than second-place Ely.

“We’re really excited for our two seniors,” PRB head coach Mark Gonnion said. “Between the two of them, this will be six times at state. This will be another opportunity for them, but as the team goes the rest are pretty young. We’ve got Lyric Aulie who is a seventh grader and she’s coming on. This season has been one where she’s stepping into some stressful situations, but is handling them well.

“I kind of figured, with the two seniors that we have, that we were going to do something significant. To be honest, it doesn’t surprise me that they were able to put together the scores and the season that they’ve had.”

Aulie led the Tigers with her two-day 184. She shot rounds of 97-87 to place fourth individually.

Senor Hannah Barchus placed sixth with a 192 and Cate Travis placed eighth with a 195 for the Tigers.

Cate Travis

“When we have three girls who are capable of shooting really low it’s exciting as a coach,” Gonnion said. “They all seem to just really work well with one another and always want the other one to do well. It’s a competitive situation, but really a good team dynamic."

Sophomores Kassidy Bristow tied for 14th with a 213 to finish off PRB’s scoring. Ayla Richards finished 18th and Ava Hansen tied for 19th for the Tigers’ other two roster spots.

“All of those sophomore girls have been improving,” Gonnion said. “That’s what we like to see. They’re not at a point yet, where they are going to individually win a tournament, but at each and every meet, they have put out their best effort. Not only that, but they’ve been pretty critical in getting that fourth score which helped us move on through the section and ultimately win it. The sophomores we have, the amount of effort they put into practice, it doesn’t make me wonder why they are so committed and such a valuable part of the team. They’ve got some more years coming up where we’re going to rely on them.”

This will be Barchus’ fourth state tournament appearance. Travis also advanced last year and finished 38th with a 199. Barchus was 77th with a 233.

“The two seniors, they’re still waiting to fire their best game,” Gonnion said. “I know they can do it. Hannah placed sixth two years ago. I think when we have Hannah’s game is really designed for that course. It’s a pretty fair course. It can be really scorable if you can hit the fairways and the greens. She is getting to the point where she is pretty long off of the team, but it’s a well-rounded game. She makes the putts.

“The big thing I’m seeing with Hannah and Cate is they both can hit the ball far. When you add that element it helps. The thing with Cate, her length is pretty significant. There are some holes out there where that can really be a benefit.

On the boys’ side, freshman Isaiah Aulie will represent the Tigers. He shot a two-day 154 to place second in the Section 7-1A Tournament.

He fired rounds of 76 and 78 to advance to his first state tournament.

Isaiah Aulie

“Confidence level, I’d say I’m pretty confident,” Aulie said. “Just looking back at sections I put out two good rounds and I was comfortable. I was that if I have the same confidence I had there and bring it over to state I’ll be fine. The course is pretty getable. I don’t think it will be too hard for me to play the kind of golf I have been playing.”

Aulie has been playing consistent golf this season. He fired a 78 to tie for 11th at the Rock Ridge Invite. He shot 79 at Deacon’s Lodge to tie for 12th and shot 75 May 5 at Headwaters Golf Club to tie for third.

“Consistency is really key in golf and if I can continue that consistency that I’ve had this whole season going down to state should be no problem,” Aulie said. “The mental part of the game is something that I really tried to work on this year. It’s a skill I’ve developed and if I can keep my head in the game and try not to get too mad at all the hiccups because in golf you’re going to hit bad shots. It’s all about how we react. If I can recover well after the mistakes then I should be fine.”

Class 1A State Golf

When: Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker

Who: Pine River-Backus’ girls’ team and PR-B’s Isaiah Aulie

