Class 1A State Golf Tournament 2023 klick! Gallery

State Golf PRB Ava Hansen 1936.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Ayla Richards 2023 1943.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2150.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2159.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2170.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2184.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2216.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2219.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2223.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2203.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2208.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2246.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2247.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2255.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2256.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2281.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2311.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2314.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2315.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2332.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2333.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2334.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2373.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Kassidy Bristow 2023 1963.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Lyric Aulie 2023 2016.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Golf PRB Lyric Aulie 2023 2035.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!