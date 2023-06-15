Class 1A State Golf Tournament 2023 klick! Gallery

1 of 26: State Golf PRB Ava Hansen 1936.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

2 of 26: State Golf PRB Ayla Richards 2023 1943.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

3 of 26: State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2150.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

4 of 26: State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2159.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

5 of 26: State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2170.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

6 of 26: State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2184.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

7 of 26: State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2216.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

8 of 26: State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2219.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

9 of 26: State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2223.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

10 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2203.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

11 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2208.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

12 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2246.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

13 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2247.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

14 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2255.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

15 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2256.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

16 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2281.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

17 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2311.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

18 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2314.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

19 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2315.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

20 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2332.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

21 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2333.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

22 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2334.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

23 of 26: State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2373.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

24 of 26: State Golf PRB Kassidy Bristow 2023 1963.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

25 of 26: State Golf PRB Lyric Aulie 2023 2016.JPG Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!