Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14
Sports Prep

Class 1A State Golf Tournament 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 7:53 PM
Share
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Ava Hansen 1936.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Ayla Richards 2023 1943.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2150.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2159.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2170.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2184.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2216.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2219.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Cate Davis 2023 2223.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2203.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2208.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2246.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2247.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2255.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2256.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2281.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2311.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2314.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2315.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2332.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2333.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2334.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Hannah Barchus 2023 2373.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Kassidy Bristow 2023 1963.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Lyric Aulie 2023 2016.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
State Golf PRB Lyric Aulie 2023 2035.JPG
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIESKLICK SPONSORED BRAINERD DISPATCH
Class 1A State Golf Tournament 2023 klick! Gallery
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Pine River-Backus competes during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.