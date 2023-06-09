Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 klick! Gallery

Staples-Motley's Kyanna Burton, left, and Audrey Brownell, right, compete in the 3200-meter run at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.