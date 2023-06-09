Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 klick! Gallery

Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (1).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (2).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (3).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (4).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (5).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (6).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (7).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (8).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (9).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (10).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (11).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (12).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (13).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (14).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (15).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (16).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A State Track and Field 2023 (17).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CI Jumping Jordan Mount 5309 060923.jpg
Crosby-Ironton's Jordan Mount competes in the triple jump at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
3200 Meter Staples Motley Girls 5490 060923.jpg
Staples-Motley's Kyanna Burton, left, and Audrey Brownell, right, compete in the 3200-meter run at state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
100 Meter Dash Boys Staples Motley 5345 060923.jpg
Staples-Motley's Remington Converse, center, and Austin Weite, left, compete in the 100-meter dash during state Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (1).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (2).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (3).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (4).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (5).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (6).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (7).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (8).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (9).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (10).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (11).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (12).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (13).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (14).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Class 1A state track and field 2023 day 2 (15).JPG
Class 1A state track and field Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!