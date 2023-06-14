Class 1A: Tigers in 5th after Day 1

BECKER — Cate Travis poured in back-to-back birdies on her second nine to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to fifth place following the opening round of the Class 1A State Tournament Tuesday, June 13, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.

Travis finished with a second-nine 49. She opened with a 46 on her first nine for a 95, which has her in a tie for 30th with five other players.

“She is one of those kids when she is hitting greens in regulation then she’s one of those that can make the birdies,” PRB head coach Mark Gonnion said. “When she’s not getting the ball on the green in regulation with the putting it was furiously fast in regard to the green speed and pin position. If you didn’t bring your good lag putting game with you, there were a lot of putts out there.”

Hannah Barchus was two shots back with a 97 for her opening round. The senior shot nines of 51 and 46 for her round.

Pine River-Backus' Hannah Barchus watches her shot out of the bunker during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Two shots behind Barchus was seventh-grader Lyric Aulie who fired a 99 in her first-ever state appearance. She opened with a 54, but shaved nine strokes off that for a 45 on her second nine.

Kassidy Bristow’s 108 rounded our PRB’s team score of 399, which has the Tigers in fifth behind fourth-place Park Christian. Fillmore Central leads the field with 342 or eight shots ahead of second-place Lac qui Parle Valley.

“The girls looked good,” Gonnion said. “ I think they finished kind of where we were slated to finish. I think, looking at tomorrow, there is maybe one position we can bump up if we play pretty well. That’s our game plan.

“For four girls on the team, this is their first time there and you can see the nerves and stuff going on with that. As it goes, the second day they get a little more relaxed and understand what is going on and what is in front of them. If we can improve our team score, we can also see some of those individuals move up the ladder, too.”

Ayla Richards shot a 115 to land in a tie for 75th place and Ava Hansen fired a 129 for a tie for 85th.

Pine River-Backus seventh grader Lyric Aulie gets some advice from her coach Mark Gonnion during the first round of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

PR-B’s Isaiah Aulie posted an 80 in his first state appearance. The freshman was on fire to start his round as he birdied his second hole, the 345-yard par 4 11th.

“Once we got to my drive, we thought I went a little too far left, but it ended up being about 65 yards out,” Aulie said. “I just hit a nice little wedge into the green and it rolled up there perfectly. I thought it was going to roll off the green, but it had some nice backspin. It parked right next to the hole and I had a nice little tap in. It was stress-free, which was really nice. I didn’t have to think about it too much.”

After a bogey on hole 13 brought him back to even, Aulie posted a birdie 4 on the 500-yard par 5 14th hole.

“The plan there was just to try and go and get to the green in three shots,” Aulie said. “I elected not to hit driver there and just hit 3-wood and put it in the middle of the fairway. I had about 260 left to the green. I hit another 3-wood up there and left it about a foot short of the green. I just two-putted from there to make another birdie. It was a stress-free hole for me.

“The game plan coming in was to make the course as stress-free as possible. Of course, we didn’t make it as stress-free as we wanted. I had a couple of tough holes out there, but I battled back really nicely, which helped. I didn’t let it get into my head. I tried to come back the best I could.”

He opened with a 3-over 39 on the front and then shot 41 on the back for his 80. Cole Witherow of New Life Academy opened with a 2-under 70 for the round of the day, but that only puts Aulie, who is tied for 21st, just 10 shots back.

“Going into (Wednesday), it’s the same as today,” Aulie said. “I’m going to try and make it as stress-free as possible and just enjoy the moment. As a first-time freshman down here at state, I’m just trying to enjoy the moment and have fun. I’m hanging out with the girls’ team that made it down here and then just make it a good experience for next year.”

Boys team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley +33, 2-Lakeview +34, 3-Fertile-Beltrami +38, 4t-Fillmore Central +41, 4t-Ottertail Central +41, 6-Heritage Christian Academy +45, 7-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa +47, 8-Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton +49

First-round leader: Cole Witherow (New Life Academy) 70

Pine River-Backus results: 21t-Isaiah Aulie 80

Girls team scores: 1-Fillmore Central +54, 2-Lac qui Parle Valley +62, 3-Legacy Christian Academy +68, 4-Park Christian +90, 5-Pine River-Backus +111, 6-Sleepy Eye United +112, 7-Russell-Tyler-Ruthton +147, 8-Fertile-Beltrami +150

First-round leader: Raquelle Nelson (Legacy Christian Academy) 79

Pine River-Backus results: 30t-Cate Travis 95, 38t-Hannah Barchus 97, 43-Lyric Aulie 99, 66-Kassidy Bristow 108, 75t-Ayla Richards 115, 85-Ava Hansen 129

Next: Class 1A State Final Round at Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker, 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.