Class 1A: Tigers maintain 5th-place spot in 1st ever state appearance

BECKER — Hannah Barchus shaved eight strokes off of her opening round to post an 89 and tie for 27th for the Pine River-Backus Tigers who maintained their fifth place in the final round of the Class 1A State Tournament Wednesday, June 14, at Pebble Creek Golf Club.

Barchus fired nines of 45 and 44 for her 89, which gave her a two-day 186.

“Hannah shot in the 80s, which was outstanding for her to finish her career that way,” PRB coach Mark Gonnion said. “Cate Travis was very consistent both days.”

Fellow senior Travis tied for 37th with her two-day 192. She shot a 97 Wednesday to go with her 95 opening round. Travis posted a birdie on hole seven, her third to last hole to fire nines of 51 and 46.

“There’s really some emotions around those two,” Gonnion said. “They’re not just going to be hard to replace, but they’re both very likable. They’re the types of girls who are involved in other sports so they understand the commitment to what we’ve been doing. You’re going to have a hard time getting used to them not being around for a lot of different reasons.”

Seventh grader Lyric Aulie shot a 104 Wednesday for a two-day 203, which placed her in a tie for 56th.

Sophomore Kassidy Bristow was the big mover Wednesday. After posting a 108 Tuesday, she recorded a 96 Wednesday to finish 59th overall. She opened with a first nine of 50 and then shot 46 on her second nine for a two-day 204.

“We shot 386 so that was quite a bit better than Day One,” Gonnion said. “We had some surprises. We had Kassidy shoot under 100. That’s her personal best for varsity competition. Ava Hansen was 17 strokes better from her play Tuesday. That was a pleasant surprise.”

Ava Hansen of the Pine River-Backus Tigers tees off Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during the first round of the Class 1A State Tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Sophomores Alya Richards finished tied for 81st and Hansen placed 84th for the Tigers.

“I’m very excited about this group coming back,” Gonnion said. “I’m happy for Kassidy coming on to the state tournament stage and breaking 100. That’s a big step. She’s going to be one of the girls that we count on for next year along with the other two sophomores.

“Lyric, of course, she has put in the time. All of the positive things happening to her are because she puts in the time to play golf and it shows.”

On the boys’ side, Aulie’s older brother Isaiah Aulie fired an 82 Wednesday to finish with a two-day 162. That tied the freshman for 32nd place with two other players.

Aulie birdied the 352-yard par 4 third hole and the 500-yard par 5 14th hole to shoot matching 41s for his nines.

Aulie said his birdie on 3 was his favorite. He called it a perfect hole.

“Before that, I just made a double on the par 5 and I was kind of down on myself,” Aulie said. “I just let it go and I stepped up to the tee box and put one right down the middle. Everybody else opted to go driver and they ended up getting in trouble, while I was in the middle of the fairway with a 4-iron off the tee. Then I hit a nice little iron shot to about 15 feet. Everyone was watching, which was nice.

Isaiah Aulie

“Then I made the putt. I took a very long look at that putt. I made sure that I was confident with my line and I trusted it. I trusted my line and it went in -- perfect speed, perfect putt. It was a perfect hole.”

Aulie was content with his scores. He said he felt he could have done a little better, but agreed most people probably think that.

“I learned that it takes a lot of patience and grit to make it around the course,” Aulie said. “Today didn’t go like I wanted to, but I knew I had to persevere and just try to make the best o fit. It’s my first time down there and I just tried to enjoy the moment. I scoped out things and learned what I can do differently.”

Boys team scores: 1-Lakeview 636, 2-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43, 3-Fertile-Beltrami 651, 4-Fillmore Central 651, 5-Heritage Christian Academy 662, 6-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 688, 7-Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 691, 8-Ottertail Central 697

Individual champion: Cole Witherow (New Life Academy) 70-69 -- 139

Pine River-Backus results: 21t-Isaiah Aulie 80-82 -- 162

Girls team scores: 1-Lac qui Parle Valley 696, 2-Fillmore Central 697, 3-Legacy Christian Academy 703, 4-Park Christian 746, 5-Pine River-Backus 785, 6-Sleepy Eye United 796, 7-Fertile-Beltrami 835, 8-Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 841

Individual champion: Raquelle Nelson (Legacy Christian Academy) 79-82 -- 161

Pine River-Backus results: 27t-Hannah Barchus 97-89 -- 186, 37t-Cate Travis 95-97 -- 192, 56t-Lyric Aulie 99-104 -- 203, 59-Kassidy Bristow 108-96 -- 204, 81t-Ayla Richards 115-115 -- 230, 84-Ava Hansen 129-112 -- 241

