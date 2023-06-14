Class 2A Golf: Patriots in hunt for another state title

JORDAN — Annie Neva may have saved her best for last.

The Pequot Lakes junior fired an opening round 75 Tuesday, June 13, to find herself in second place at the Class 2A State Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek.

Neva’s 75 along with Morgan Krieger’s 76, Genevieve Birkeland’s 81 and Charlee Sullivan’s 97 have the Patriots seven shots off the team lead held by Lake City.

“It was a tournament personal best for Annie,” Pequot Lakes head coach Savannah Nelson said. “She was amazing. We had some really good chats with the team about just trusting your shot and giving 100% effort on every shot. We wanted them to keep it pretty even keel and not getting too high or too low and she rode that middle ground perfectly. She was having a ton of fun.

“We’re sitting seven strokes back. I think we’re in a really good spot. I like that we’re right behind. I think it takes that pressure off to think that you have to play to secure the title. Instead, we’re going after it tomorrow. We’re right there with Lake City. I think they played well today, but if we clean up a couple of shots from today we’ll be right with them.”

Neva opened with a birdie on the first hole, a 430-yard par 5. After two bogeys, she got back to even-par with another birdie on the 294-yard par 4 eighth hole and opened her round with a 36 front nine.

“That first birdie was huge,” Nelson said. “Birdies on this course are out there, but you have to work to get them. It’s a pretty challenging track, but to start out like that and to know you have one birdie on the card already is huge. Just being able to trust the putter and get it hot right away is good.”

Neva got back to 1-under with a birdie on 12 and finished with three pars, two bogeys and a double for her 75.

Krieger shot a 2-over 38 on her front nine with eight pars and a double bogey. But she quickly erased that with an eagle 3 on the 461-yard par 5 10th hole to get back to even. The state veteran finished with four bogeys and four pars for a 4-over-round of 76.

“She was definitely smiling big after that eagle,” Nelson said. “She put it to about 8 feet and put the putt in. It was a solid day for her. I know a couple of holes on the back nine got her on a bogey train, but came back super solid on those last few holes.”

Birkeland proved she can get birdies. She posted four of them, but she’ll need to work on eliminating the doubles ahs she also posted four of those to finish with her 81. She opened with a 2-over 38 on the front nine where she carded all of her birdies on holes one, two, seven and nine.

“She came up to me and said ‘Savannah, I am just on a roller coaster right now,’” Nelson said. “She was up and down and kind of all over the place. We talked about how it’s good to see you can post that many birdies, but now we just need to clean up those double bogeys and then we’ll be sitting really well

“The back nine, she missed a couple of greens and wasn’t able to get the up and down, but it only fuels her fire tomorrow. She knows she can hit those shots and she knows she can make all of those birdies. If we can clean some stuff up we’ll be setting well for tomorrow.”

Staples-Motley junior Mallory Uselman opened with a 10-over 82. She fired nines of 40 and 42 and birdied the par 5 seventh hole.

“She bombed down the fairway and it just ended up in the rough,” S-M assistant coach Brad Anderson said. “She had about 160 and left it a little short. She chipped on to about 4 feet and made the putt for birdie.

“She knows she left some shots out there. But she drove the ball really well today. She had no trouble off the tee. I think she knows she can shave a few strokes off her round and get into the 70s on Wednesday.”

Abby Turkowski of Little Falls opened on the back nine and shot a 45, but followed it with a 42 on the front for her 87. The Flyers’ senior finished with nine pars, but got stuck with four double bogeys on the round.

Her seventh-grader teammate Imagine Hines shot a 96 in her first state round. She opened with a 44 on the back nine and then shot 52 on the back.

On the boys’ side, Pequot’s Anthony Armstrong and Staples-Motley’s Carter White are tied for third with 72s.

Armstrong opened on the back nine and fired a 2-over 38 with birdies on holes 14 and 18. A birdie on the 160-yard par 3 third hole got the senior’s round to 1-over, but a bogey on six brought him back to 2-over.

Then Armstrong carded an eagle 3 on the 518-yard par 5 seventh hole to get to even. He closed with two pars for his even-par 72.

White started on the front and dropped four birdies to go with two bogeys for a 2-under 34 on his first nine.

The Cardinals’ sophomore opened the back nine with seven straight pars before he finished bogey-bogey for his 72.

“I’ve played a lot of golf with him and I can honestly say, I’ve never seen him hit the ball as well as he did today,” S-M assistant coach Beck Erholtz said. “He missed a 4-footer for par on 17 and then three-putted 18, but he played well.

“We’re really pleased with where he is. He’s in contention. Two strokes back. He didn’t hang his head one bit. He knew he had a pretty good round.”

Boys team scores: 1-Holy Family Catholic 295, 2-Totino-Grace 299, 3-Cloquet 310, 4-Blake 315, 5-Roseau 318, 6-Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 319, 7-New London-Spicer 320, 8-Albany 329

First-round leader: Luke Ashbrook (Kimball) 70

Pequot Lakes results: 3t-Anthony Armstrong 72, 30t-Tollef Birkeland 78

Staples-Motley results: 3t-Carter White 72

Girls team scores: 1-Lake City +34, 2-Pequot Lakes +41, 3-Providence Academy +52, 4t-Park Rapids +68, 4t-Redwood Valley +68, 6-Academy of Holy Angels +77, 7-Jordan +78, 8-Rock Ridge +108

First-round leader: Madysen Maninga (Park Rapids) 74

Little Falls results: 37t-Abby Turkowski 87, 57-Imagine Hines 96

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Annie Neva 75, 6t-Morgan Krieger, 17t-Genevieve Birkeland, 59t-Charlee Sullivan 97, 68t-Isabel Larson 101, 81-Alexa Pietig 111

Staples-Motley results: 19t-Mallory Uselman 82

Next: Class 2A State Final Round at Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan, 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

