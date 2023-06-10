Class 2A Golf: Patriots poised for title fight

BRAINERD — Could the third time be a charm for the Pequot Lakes Patriots?

After winning the Section 6-2A title by 61 strokes and being ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, the Patriots are heading into the Class 2A state tournament with big goals.

“Going into the state tournament we’re going to go down there with a similar mindset we had at sections,” Pequot head coach Savannah Nelson said. “We’re going to put our best stuff out there because we want a shot at the title. We could be right in there with everyone else.

“I know we have the skill and ability to do that. We’re going to have an awesome practice round on Monday. We’re really going to map out the course. I think they definitely have the ability and skill to win this.”

Pequot is ranked behind defending champion Lake City which has an i-wanamaker ranking of 15.035 through 28 rounds. Pequot owns a 19.067 ranking through 22 rounds. The Patriots posted a 665 winning score at the section tournament to top second-place Albany, which finished with a 726.

Senior Morgan Krieger tied for the individual title with a two-day 160. Teammate Genevieve Birkeland finished third a shot back. Junior Annie Neva placed seventh with a 168 and junior Charlee Sullivan was ninth with a 176.

Genevieve Birkeland

This will be the third state appearance for all four of those players. Last year, Birkeland finished fourth individually with a weather-shortened 27-hole score of 120. Krieger tied for ninth with a 122. It was her second straight ninth-place finish at state. Neva finished 56th with a 144 and Sullivan shot a 149 for 62nd.

As a team, Pequot placed third behind Fergus Falls and Lake City.

“We’re going to keep the confidence level high, but we kind of have to switch our mindset a little bit and go into these tournaments playing like we know how to play,” Nelson said. “We have to play like champions.”

The Patriots' full roster features junior Isabel Larson, who finished 14th at sections and freshman Alexa Pietig, who placed 22nd.

Also advancing as individuals were Abby Turkowski and Imagine Hines of Litte Falls and Staples-Motley’s Mallory Uselman.

Turkowski tied with Krieger for the individual title with a 160. Hines, a seventh-grader, placed eighth with a 171 and Uselman finished fourth with a 163.

Last year, Turkowski placed 47th at state with a 141. Uselman tied for 60th with a 147.

“I hope to see her have a big improvement from last year’s performance, which wasn’t a bad performance, but it was a real learning experience for her because she had not been there,” S-M head coach Glenn Hasselberg said. “When she is right with her longer clubs, she’s good. She’s a very athletic and strong young lady who can smack it. She can get it out there and that puts her in position she could potentially have success. If she can keep the ball in front of her and have a reasonable putting and chipping tournament she could sneak up on some people.”

On the boys’ side, Staples-Motley’s Carter White shot rounds of 72 and 75 for his second-place 147 to earn a spot in his third state tournament.

Carter White

White earned All-State honors at last year’s state meet by finishing 23rd with a two-day 157.

“Based on his performance all year, I see know why he won’t just continue with that in that atmosphere,” Hasselberg said. “Based on his performances like Deacon’s Lodge and others, I think he had 73 at Legacy, 72 at Eagle's Landing and shot 73 at Cuyuna Rolling Hills. He posted a 71 at Headwaters.

“He seems to have a knack where he’ll have a bogey-bogey start and he’ll still shoot a 73 or 71. He was second at St. Cloud Country Club with all the big schools there. He’s human. He’ll shoot a 77, but he’s been around par all year. He’s just solid. He doesn’t let things rattle him. He just keeps plugging along.”

White earned All-State honors for Class 2A this season.

Also qualifying were Pequot’s eighth-grader Tollef Birkeland who shot a sixth-place 154 as well as senior teammate Anthony Armstrong, who won a three-person playoff to earn the fifth and final individual spot out of Section 6-2A.

Armstrong finished 29th last year at state with a 159. He fired rounds of 80 and 79. Birkeland tied for 70th with a 173 in his first appearance.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop .

Class 2A State Tournament

When: Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14

Where: Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan

Who: Pequot Lakes girls team, individuals from Little Falls, Pequot Lakes and Staples-Motley