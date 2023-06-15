Class 2A Golf: Patriots win 3rd state golf title

JORDAN — Morgan Krieger finished her Pequot Lakes career in style.

Staples-Motley’s Carter White became the fourth Cardinal, boy or girl, to win an individual state title.

Krieger birdied holes 15 and 16 to finish with a 3-over 75 to place third individually, but more importantly lead the Patriots to the Class 2A State title Wednesday, June 14, at the Ridges at Sand Creek.

“Last night I felt like we were sitting in a good spot and we talked about whatever happens happens and we’re going to leave it all on the table,” Pequot head coach Savannah Nelson said. “Morgan was ready to go. She was pretty solid the whole day through and to finish 15 and 16 both birdies, I mean, that’s just huge.”

Krieger fired a font-nine 39 with a bogey, double and seven pars. After back-to-back bogeys put her at 5-over, Kreiger went 2-under for her final five holes to help Pequot erase a 7-stroke deficit and defeat second-place Lake City by three strokes.

“Being a senior, I got to walk with Morgan on her last hole,” Nelson said. “We made it through to the last putt and everything got emotional. She was strong all day. I knew it was going to be a big week. She’s got her grad party on Friday so I knew emotions were going to be high. She pulled it off and I’m so proud she got on the podium and got her medal finally. She deserves it.”

Krieger finished ninth in her previous two state appearances.

Genevieve Birkeland jumped up from 17th place to a tie for 11th with teammate Annie Neva. After opening with an 81 Tuesday, Birkeland carded two birdies and stayed away from any double bogeys to fire nines of 41-37 for her 78. Her two-day 159 tied Neva who opened with a 75 Tuesday and shot 84 Wednesday.

Neva opened with a 44 on the front nine with one double and five bogeys, but settled in on the back for a 40, that featured five pars.

The big mover was junior Charlee Sullivan who shaved 12 strokes off of her opening round to post an 85 and a two-day 182.

Pequot's Charlee Sullivan watches her tee shot off the first tee Wednesday, June 14, 2023, during the final round of the Class 2A State Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“We had to play our own game,” Nelson said. “We weren’t going to try and play match play against Lake City just because that can be a mental game. We had to stick with our game, but after the round, she told me, ‘I know I didn’t play my greatest (Tuesday) so I knew I was going to have to be the one who shaved the most strokes.’ I could not believe she was thinking that. It worked for her.

“She had a good round going yesterday, but there were three holes that were a little bit of a struggle on the back nine so we walked those together today and she was super solid on all of those. That was a huge weight lifted off of her shoulders and then she kind of finished that round on a positive note. She was the MVP today. That was incredible.”

Sullivan opened with a front nine 43 after starting with back-to-back doubles. She settled in to make four pars and three bogeys.

On the back, she fired a 42 with four pars, four bogeys and a double.

“I caught up with her when she was on her fourth hole and she told me she needed to figure out how to be mentally strong here,” Nelson said. “We talked a lot about in-between shots trying to distract yourself from the game itself. Whether it was counting her steps or singing a song just to stay in the moment because it can be slow rounds out here. Everyone is thinking about their shots. There are long walks between holes and it’s the state tournament so it was longer and we battled through the waiting, but she got into a good head space and stayed there the rest of the day.”

Staples-Motley’s Mallory Uselman matched her opening round 82 with another round of 82 Wednesday to tie for 18th with a 164. Uselman carded two birdies on her second nine for a 40 and posted a 42 on her first nine.

“Actually, I didn’t feel like she was quite as sharp, but she just kept continuing to grind and made some really good pars and bogey saves where it could have gone the wrong direction,” S-M assistant coach Bard Anderson said. “I was really proud with how she grounded it out.”

Abby Turkowski of Little Falls shaved off four strokes to post a second-day 83 and finish tied for 29th with a 170. The senior carded a birdie on her seventh hole, the 16th, to open with a 41. She shot 42 on her second nine for her 83.

Imagine Hines of Little Falls shot matching 96s to post a 192 and tie for 62nd.

Pequot Lakes' Genevieve Birkeland talks with her coach Savannah Nelson during the final round of the Class 2A State Tournament Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Pequot’s other two spots were both first-year players in Isabel Larson, who finished in 70th place with a 201, and Alexa Pietig, who fired a 220 for 80th place.

This is the third state girls’ golf title in Pequot Lakes. The previous two came under the direction of coach Judy Heslop.

“This was pretty emotional for me as well,” Nelson said. “I think after last year’s state tournament when we took third, I was talking to my husband and I said ‘Next year is our year.’ Going into this season that was kind of my goal in the back of my head. I don’t really let the girls in on any of my personal goals. I like to keep that hidden and I don’t want to add any extra pressure, but that’s what I was working toward.

“To finish with Morgen. She was a seventh-grader when I started. We were shooting in the 400s six years ago and then to win the state championship is everything. It’s a pretty special group of girls. They worked their butts off and they deserve this.”

White matched his opening round 72 with another 72 Wednesday to clear the field by two strokes.

Staples-Motley's Carter White watches his tee shot Wednesday, June 14, 2023, during the final round of the Class 2A State Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“He never looked at the leaderboard,” S-M assistant coach Beck Erholtz said. “He hit his shot to about 20 feet on 17 and I decided to not watch. There is a big hill there that the players get shuttled up so I decided to go up top and watch the group that was in front of him and see where the scores were at. At that time, he had a one-stroke lead and he went with the club he had been hitting all week and by the time he got to his second shot he was in a perfect lay-up position on a par 5. I broke the news that at that point he was up by three. He got it down in two and congratulations to you.”

The sophomore started with a birdie on the 550-yard par 5 first hole.to set things in motion.

“Oh man it was a good one, too,” Erholtz said. “He was in a tough spot right at the bottom of the slope and he hit a hybrid up to the left side of the green and then chipped it to just a tap-in. He went up there and knew he was on the right track.”

A bogey followed by that was followed by a birdie 2 on the 160-yard par 3 third hole. Back-to-back bogeys had him sitting 1-over through nine holes.

On the back nine, White bogey hole 10, but birdied the 12th and 16th holes to shoot a 1-under 35 and finish at even par for the round and the tournament.

“Anyone who has played down there knows that the back nine is not an easy stretch of holes,” Erholtz said. “It was pretty sweet to see him capitalize on some really good tee shots. I think not only was he very confident off the tee, but he knew his numbers well. He had played two practice rounds and he had done all of his research, but to go with that he was hitting the ball well.”

White joins Andrew Isrealson, Mary (Hasselberg) Harris and Jody (Wilson) Hagenson as Cardinals who have won state titles.

“It’s kind of fun to watch him because regardless of how he is playing, it doesn’t look any different,” Anderson said. “You can’t tell if he’s 5-under or 5-over. That’s what he looked like coming up the 18th fairway. It looked like he was paying with his buddies.”

Pequot’s Anthony Armstrong tied for 21st with his two-day 154. The senior shot an 82 Wednesday to go with his 72 Tuesday. Teammate Tollef Birkeland showed off his consistency by shooting two rounds of 78 for his 156. That landed the eighth grader in a tie for 27th.

Boys team scores: 1-Totino-Grace 598, 2-Holy Family Catholic 602, 3-Cloquet 618, 4-Roseau 624, 5-Blake 627, 6-Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa639, 7-New London-Spicer 645, 8-Albany 655

Individual champion: Carter White (Staples-Motley) 72-72 -- 144

Pequot Lakes results: 21t-Anthony Armstrong 72-82 -- 154, 27t-Tollef Birkeland 78-78 -- 156

Staples-Motley results: 1-White 72-72 -- 144

Girls team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 651, 2-Lake City 654, 3-Providence Academy 685, 4-Park Rapids 708, 5-Redwood Valley 714, 6-Academy of Holy Angels 726, 7-Jordan 739, 8-Rock Ridge 786

Individual champion: Grace Petzold (Providence Academy) 75-70 -- 145

Little Falls results: 29t-Abby Turkowski 87-83 -- 170, 62-Imagine Hines 96-96 -- 192

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Morgan Krieger 76-75 -- 151, 11t-Genevieve Birkeland 81-78 -- 159, 11t-Annie Neva 75-84 -- 159, 49t--Charlee Sullivan 97-85 -- 182, 70-Isabel Larson 101-100 -- 201, 80-Alexa Pietig 111-109 -- 220

Staples-Motley results: 18t-Mallory Uselman 82-92 -- 164

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.