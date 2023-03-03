Class 2A Wrestling: Road Crew nets 6th-place finish at state

ST. PAUL — Brady Rhode’s tiebreaking win in the heavyweight match gave the Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United Blackjacks a 35-32 win over the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew in the Class 2A state consolation final Thursday, March 2, at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Road Crew were attempting to complete their second big comeback of the day after rallying from an early 25-0 deficit to defeat Totino-Grace 38-31 in the consolation semifinals. But Rhode earned a narrow 4-2 decision in the final over Road Crew heavyweight Riley Peters to make the Road Crew sixth at state.

“We figured it would come down to the heavyweight match where Riley has been outstanding all year, but today they were the better team,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth, whose squad ends 31-3 overall. “We finished with our best record ever, and as one of the top six teams in the state.”

The Road Crew assumed an early 11-6 lead, but Dawson-Boyd rallied with four straight wins for a 20-11 lead. The Road Crew cut the deficit to 20-17 on Chance Abraham’s pin at 152, and then took a 23-20 lead on Earl Stockman’s pin at 160. Trey Tuchtenhagen, the only Road Crew wrestler to win all three matches Thursday, won by technical fall to push the lead to 28-20.

Holt Larson’s pin at 182 cut the Blackjacks’ deficit to 28-26 before Corbin Knapp extended the Road Crew lead to 32-26 with a 12-1 decision at 195. Zach DeBeer’s pin at 220 tied the match for Dawson-Boyd and set up Rhode’s deciding heavyweight win.

“(Rhodes) did a good job slowing us down in the first two periods to take a 4-0,” Hoffarth said. “Riley did get a late takedown to make it 4-2. Riley did have two opportunities on top, but we couldn’t get the turn.”

The fifth-seeded Road Crew, who entered the tournament with a team record 30 wins, was defeated by the No. 4 seeded Becker Bulldogs 42-24 in the quarterfinals.

The Road Crew assumed an early 9-4 lead, and later tied the match 15-15 after Grant Thompson won by fall at 138 pounds. The Bulldogs reeled off four straight wins to assume an insurmountable 33-15 advantage.

The Road Crew had one of its biggest comebacks of the season in defeating Totino-Grace in the consolation semifinals. The Road Crew dropped the first six matches and trailed 25-0 before winning the next four matches for a 26-25 lead following Tuchtenhagen’s win at 182.

The Road Crew expanded their lead to 32-25 on Knapp’s pin at 195, but the Eagles rallied to cut the deficit to 32-31 on Cy Kruse’s quick pin at 220. The Road Crew clinched the victory as Peters won by fall.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever come back from a 25-0 deficit,” Hoffarth said. “That was a special win because we were on life support. Our rally started with Thompson’s comeback win when he was trailing in the third period before winning by fall. We knew we needed bonus points in the final matches, and we won seven of the last eight. Our kids have been rallying all year.”

Team Quarterfinals

Becker 42, PL/PRB 24

106: Bennett Kujawa (B) dec. Trevor Holmberg 15-6

113: Parker Zutter (PLPRB) pinned Blayne Kuschel 1:04

120: Easton Miller (PLPRB) dec. Nolan Jurek 10-3

126: Kaden Nicolas (B) pinned Owen Dabill 2:15

132: Landen Kujawa (B) tech. fall over Sean Kilpatrick 24-8

138: Grant Thompson (PLPRB) pinned Ryan Boecker 3:53

145: Drew May (B) dec. Brady Ruhl 4-3

152: Ethan Duncombe (B) dec. Chance Abraham 8-3

160: Adam Jurek (B) pinned James Cummings 4:00

170: Aowen Angell (B) pinned Earl Stockman :19

182: Trey Tuchtenthagen (PLPRB) dec. Dylan Weber 13-8

195: Tyson Ricker (B) dec. Corbin Knapp 9-2

220: Dylan Kolby (B) pinned Payton Scott 2:33

285: Riley Peters (PLPRB) pinned Lance Lysdal 5:29

Consolation Semifinals

PL/PRB 38, Totino-Grace 31

106: Logan Refsnieder (TG) tech. Fall over Holmberg 15-0

113: Jackson Refsnider (TG) dec. Zutter 5-0

120: Austin Herbst (TG) dec. Miller 5-2

126: Sean O’Brien (TG) dec. Dabill 11-0

132: Ethan Sylvester (TG) pinned Caleb Swenson 1:01

138: Payton Herbst (TG) dec. Kilpatrick 12-3

145: Thompson (PLPRB) pinned Quinn Harrer 3:50

152: Ruhl (PLPRB) pinned Alex Temple (TG) 1:19

160: Abraham (PLPRB) pinned Luke Barsness 1:19

170: Earl Stockman (PLPRB) dec. Joe Kruse 10-2

182: Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) dec. Colby Harrer 14-2

195: Knapp (PLPRB) pinned Daniel Janecek 1:47

220: Cy Kruse (T-G) pinned Scott :44

285: Peters (PLPRB) pinned Owen Swedberg 2:38

Consolation Final

Dawson-Boyd 35, PL/PRB 32

106: Ben Gunlogson (DB) pinned Holmberg 1:34

113: Zutter (PLPRB) tech. fall over Eli Olson 16-1

120: Miller (PLPRB) pinned Tygan Long :27

126: Holland Schacherer (DB) dec. Dabill 7-1

132: Daniel Gunlogson (DB) dec. Kilpatrick 9-0

138: Kameron Sather (DB) dec. Thompson 9-0

145: Zander Clausen (DB) dec. Ruhl 3-0

152: Abraham (PLPRB) pinned Ethan Moravetz 1:10

160: Stockman (PLPRB) pinned Noah Meyer 5:35

170: Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) tech. fall over Mason Pederson 15-0

182: Holt Larson (DB) pinned Paxton Goddard :19

195: Knapp (PLPRB) dec. Parker Bothun 12-1

220: Zach DeBeer (DB) pinned Scott :45