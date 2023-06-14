Class 3A Golf: Olson, Ringler both open with 76s

COON RAPIDS — Izzy Olson and Dawson Ringer fired matching 76s in the opening round of the Class 3A State Tournament Tuesday, June 13, at Bunker Hills Golf Club.

Olzon’s 76 has her tied for ninth with three other players, including fellow Section 8-3A players Hanna Knoop of Detroit Lakes and Hannah Boraas of Alexandria.

Olson’s round started with a bogey, but the senior posted seven pars and another bogey to open with a front-nine 2-over 38.

“She had a rough day with mostly her approach shots and her irons,” Warriors head coach Todd Person said. “She really battled and her short game was amazing today. She only hit four greens in regulation and still had a 76. She putted very well, with the exception of one three-putt. Everything else she just gutted out.

Brainerd Warriors' Izzy Olson chips onto the green Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament at Bunker Hill Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“She just wasn’t getting the contact she normally gets as far as hitting it flush. She can come back tomorrow and go low.”

Olson recorded her only birdie on the 430-yard par 5 11th hole.

“She was short of the green in two and chipped on,” Person said. “Then she just made the putt. It was a perfect drive.”

She found trouble on the 16th as she posted her only double bogey of the round and added a bogey on the 17th to finish with a matching 38 on the back nine.

“(Wednesday) she’s just going to keep going and having fun,” Person said. “She’ll be fine. She proved she doesn’t need absolutely everything dialed in to score. She’s in good shape and in a good mindset. She felt a little bummed, but she processed things. She realizes she only hit four greens all day and still shot 4-over. That’s pretty solid.”

Ringler’s round opened with a bogey as well as he started on the back nine. After a string of five straight pars, the senior carded three straight birdies to finish his first nine with a 4-over 40.

Brainerd's Dawson Ringler watches his shot Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament at Bunker Hill Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“He was having a little trouble off the tee controlling it,” Warriors head boys’ coach Brian Wallace said. “He was in some situations where he had to punch out and take his medicine and then play in from there. He made some really good par saves and kept in it. He made some nice putts to save those pars. He was very patient, even though it started out a little bit rocky.”

The second nine was a different story, however, as he birdied the 368-yard par 4 second hole to bring his score back to 3-over.

“After that first birdie he started to relax a little more and just trust his swing,” Wallace said. “He got into a little trouble on hole four, but again he didn’t try to press out of it and make things worse. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he got around the course.”

Following consecutive bogeys, Ringler finished birdie, bogey, birdie to shoot an even-par 36 on his second nine and post his 75, which has him in a tie for 26th.

“To finish with a birdie is huge,” Wallace said. “Those last three holes, I would say are the hardest holes. The eighth hole is the hardest hole on the course. Seven is a really tough uphill par 3 and he makes a deuce on it. He almost made par on eight and then to make a birdie on the last hole was really uplifting for him.”

Ringler is 10 shots off first-round leader Jake Bidwell of Spring Lake Park, who fired a 66 for his round, but is only three shots off the top 10.

“I think he’s going to come out much more relaxed having played through the nerves today,” Wallace said. “If he can get on it right away and be on his game, I think, he’s going to have a great day. I’m hoping to see him move up into the top 10.”

Dawson Ringler of the Brainerd Warriors watches a putt Tuesday, June 13, 2023, during the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament at Bunker Hill Golf Club. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Boys team scores: 1-Eastview 297, 2-Edina 298, 3-Alexandria 306, 4-Mahtomedi 309, 5-Maple Grove 311, 6t-Minnetonka 315, 6t-Rochester Mayo 315, 8-Anoka 329

First-round leader: Jake Birdwell (Spring Lake Park) 66

Brainerd results: 26t-Dawson Ringler 76

Girls team scores: 1-Maple Grove +27, 2-Wayazta +32, 3-Minnetonka +43, 4-Detroit Lakes +45, 5-Elk River +53, 6-Lakeville South +59, 7-Mahtomedi +66, 8-East Ridge +68

First-round leader: Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) 66

Brainerd results: 9t-Izzy Olson 76

Next: Class 3A State Final Round at Bunker Hills Golf Club, Coon Rapids, 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.