Class 3A Golf: Ringer makes most of final prep round

COON RAPIDS — Dawson Ringler went low.

The Brainerd Warriors senior shot a 1-under 71 to move up 10 spots and finish tied for 13th Wednesday, June 14, in the final round of the Class 3A State Tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club.

Ringler finished with a two-day 147.

“Honestly, I was just trying to soak it all in because I knew it was going to be my last high school round ever,” Ringler said. “My main thing was to just soak it all in and enjoy the day and enjoy the moment with my dad. Having him coach me was a great experience. Just knowing it was going to be my last round in the Brainerd Blue I wanted to enjoy it.”

Starting on the 10th hole, Ringler quickly got into the right frame of mind with a birdie 3 on the 428-yard par 4.

“With the length of the putt that I made, it was probably a 30-, 35-footer to see that drop that actually helped out a lot,” Ringler said. “Knowing that I was going to have a good feel for the greens was nice. Yesterday my feel and my pace just were not good. I was not making very many putts, but to start out with a long putt like that was good.

“Then I followed it up on the next hole with another 30-footer for par. To make those two putts to start the day really just boosted the confidence going into the rest of the round.”

A bogey on his third hole got him back to even par and he finished his first nine with six straight pars.

The pars continued on his second nine as he posted three straight before a bogey on the fourth hole brought him to 1-over for his round.

“I was pretty happy with the way things were rolling,” Ringler said about the nine straight pars. “There were a couple of putts I thought I should have made that didn’t go in, but I knew throughout the round I was going to continue to give myself looks and if I could just stay level-headed and keep giving myself those looks they were going to drop eventually.”

Ringler then birdied the par 4 fifth hole and the par 5 sixth hole to get to 1-under. He finished with three straight pars for his round of 71.

“That first birdie on five I was really made that I bogeyed that par 5 fourth hole,” Ringler said. “It’s a really easy par 5 and I bogeyed it both days so I was a little bit upset. I was happy to be able to come back and make back-to-back birdies.

“It’s unforgettable. To be able to play two really solid rounds at the highest level of high school golf, after having such a disappointing end to my season last year I couldn't have asked for a better send-off for myself. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

A stretch of five holes turned a typical Izzy Olson round into something unfamiliar this season.

Olson started on the 10th hole and opened with a 3-over 39 on her first nine. On hole one, the senior doubled and followed it with four straight bogeys to jump to 9-over and that’s where she finished Wednesday.

Izzy Olson Kelly Humphrey

“She played pretty well on her first nine and then had a three-putt on her 10th hole and I think her emotions just got the best of her,” Warriors head girls’ coach Todd Person said. “I don’t know if that is 100% accurate, but she was hitting the ball better. It was an emotional roller coaster for those last few holes. She pulled it together and pared her final three holes, which was great.”

The 9-over 81 gave Olson a two-day 157, which tied her for 17th and earned her All-State honors.

“She will definitely be missed,” Person said. “She was a leader all the way and somebody you could always count on that score being there. She is a great example of what hard work can do. It’s tough to lose someone like her.”

Boys team scores: 1-Edina 584, 2-Maple Grove 603, 3-Eastview 610, 4-Mahtomedi 611, 5-Rochester Mayo 616, 6-Alexandria 618, 7-Minnetonka 630, 8-Anoka 642

Individual champion: Jake Birdwell (Spring Lake Park) 66-70 -- 136

Brainerd results: 13t-Dawson Ringler 76-71 -- 147

Girls team scores: 1-Maple Grove 625, 2-Wayazta 635, 3-Minnetonka 648, 4-Detroit Lakes 653, 5-Lakeville South 675, 6-Elk River 679, 7-East Ridge 699, 8-Mahtomedi 701

Individual champion: Reese McCauley (Simley) 68-68 -- 136

Brainerd results: 17t-Izzy Olson 76-81 -- 157

