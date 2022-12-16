Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23
Sports | Prep

CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
December 16, 2022 09:46 PM
Share
Central Lakes College's Alyssa Torgerson goes after a rebound against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Raiders Women's Basketball 1 121722.jpg
Central Lakes College's Alyssa Torgerson goes after a rebound against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (1).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (4).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (2).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (3).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (5).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (6).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (7).JPG
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (8).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (9).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (10).JPG
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (11).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (12).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (13).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (14).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (15).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (16).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (17).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (18).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 (19).jpg
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College's Kalli Papenfuss takes the ball up the court against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Raiders Women's Basketball 6 121722.jpg
Central Lakes College's Kalli Papenfuss takes the ball up the court against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College's Anessa Davis shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Raiders Women's Basketball 5 121722.jpg
Central Lakes College's Anessa Davis shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College's Jaime Johnson shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Raiders Women's Basketball 4 121722.jpg
Central Lakes College's Jaime Johnson shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College's Jaime Johnson shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Raiders Women's Basketball 3 121722.jpg
Central Lakes College's Jaime Johnson shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College's Alyssa Torgerson goes after a rebound against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Raiders Women's Basketball 2 121722.jpg
Central Lakes College's Alyssa Torgerson goes after a rebound against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHALL-ACCESSPHOTO GALLERIES
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans 121622 klick! Gallery
Central Lakes College's Alyssa Torgerson goes after a rebound against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
CLC Women's Basketball vs Spartans
Central Lakes College's Kalli Papenfuss takes the ball up the court against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College's Anessa Davis shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College's Jaime Johnson shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College's Jaime Johnson shoots the ball against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College's Alyssa Torgerson goes after a rebound against the Spartans on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Brainerd.