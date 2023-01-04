College Baseball: Coach Voigt leaves CLC for Upper Iowa assistant job

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College will need to find a new baseball coach.

Brian Voigt, 33, accepted a job as an assistant coach at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, where he will specialize in working with the team’s hitters.

It ends Voigt’s tenure as Raiders head coach which lasted six seasons. He was planning on a seventh before the opportunity to join Upper Iowa came calling.

“It came up kind of fast,” Voigt said. “I got the call to see if I was interested and went down. Talking with (Upper Iowa head coach Jeremy) Ische and his coaching philosophy and it was just a good match.”

Voigt took over the Raiders program in 2017 and went 5-40 in his first season. In his second season, CLC tallied an 8-24 record.

The turnaround came in 2019 when Voigt led the Raiders to an above .500 record at 24-23.

In 2020, the Raiders’ season barely got going before COVID-19 ended on their spring trip in Arizona.

In a somewhat normal season in 2021, CLC finished 14-14 in Voigt’s fifth season as coach.

CLC Raiders head coach Brian Voigt coaches in a game April 22, 2022, at Central Lakes College. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Last year, the Raiders went 28-15 and won the MCAC Northern Division Title with a 13-3 record. It marked the first MCAC title the Raiders had won since 2000.

The Raiders made the second weekend of the Region 13 Tournament where they lost to Ridgewater 9-8 on a walk-off home run.

With a promising outlook on 2023, Voigt said it was tough to tell his Raiders team he was leaving last week.

“Leaving the team and the program is extremely hard,” he said. “I’ve always built this on the mantra of it being a family and that's what the team is. That part is hard to leave. The players individually as people and the baseball side of things. Doing as well as we did last year and building the program into the future, which is really bright, is tough to leave. But an opportunity has come up and it’s a great opportunity. It’s like I always tell my players. We want to make sure everything is the right fit after their time with CLC and Upper Iowa has that feel for me.

“When I met with the team there was a lot of silence to take it in right away. I wasn’t openly chasing moving on, but we’ve talked about my players moving on and getting to the right university after their time here. So there is an understanding from the players about the opportunity that I have in getting here, but it was tough. We became close over the recruiting process and being here. It was a tough conversation, but one I needed to have with myself and them. They are looking to finish what we started together.”

Voigt himself played for Riverland Community College before finishing his playing career at Augustana University which is in the same conference as Upper Iowa.

CLC Raiders head coach Brian Voigt chats with his assistant during a 2022 game. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“As a competitor or anything else you are always looking for that new challenge,” he said. “You want to keep moving up and see where things can go. So that’s definitely there, but I think the big thing is putting the time in and showing what we were able to do at CLC and getting a chance to now do that back at that level.”

Voigt said he is thankful for the six seasons he coached the Raiders.

“Being able to run all avenues of a baseball program and be a part of the inner makings of a program, that’s valuable no matter what position I’m going to be at,” he said. “Now that I can focus on just baseball while having that experience is going to come into play as needed at Upper Iowa.”

What Voigt will miss most about the lakes area are all the baseball games that go on in the summer.

“As many lakes as there are, there are as many baseball games in the summer,” he said. “You don’t have to travel far to see games. But the thing you are going to miss most is the relationships that have been built.”

Voigt's last day working for CLC is Jan. 6.

CLC’s athletic department has not found Voigt’s interim or full-time replacement and will meet to discuss it Tuesday, Jan. 3.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.