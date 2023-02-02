College Football: Pierz’s Oberfeld signs
Pierz senior Ian Oberfeld announced his future plans.
PIERZ — Pierz Pioneers Ian Oberfeld signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play football next fall at the University of Mary Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Pierz High School.
Oberfeld is the son of Loretta and Rich Oberfeld. He was an all-district and All-Section 6-3A lineman last fall.
