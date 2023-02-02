99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
College Football: Pierz’s Oberfeld signs

Pierz senior Ian Oberfeld announced his future plans.

Oberfeldsings.jpg
Pierz Pioneers senior Ian Oberfeld sings his NCAA National Letter of Intent.
Contributed photo
February 02, 2023 02:27 PM
PIERZ — Pierz Pioneers Ian Oberfeld signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play football next fall at the University of Mary Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Pierz High School.

Oberfeld is the son of Loretta and Rich Oberfeld. He was an all-district and All-Section 6-3A lineman last fall.

