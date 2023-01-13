College Nordic Skiing: Erholtz captain of Purple Knights

COLCHESTER, Vermont — Former Brainerd High School graduate Grace Erholtz is beginning her fourth season as a member of the St. Michael’s College Women’s Nordic ski team.

Erholtz will be a captain for the second year. She competed in 11 races last season.

The Purple Knights return 11 skiers from last year’s team that placed sixth out of 17 teams in the combined Nordic/Alpine division.

The men made major strides last winter, finishing as high as eighth in a pair of freestyle events, including during the mass-start 20K freestyle at the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association (EISA) Championship. Between the men and women, the Purple Knights combined for 22 top-40 finishes last carnival season, including a trio in the top 20. The men's squads' regular top three is back from 2022, while all but one regular scorer on the women's side returns. At least four first-years are on the roster for the eighth consecutive season.

Erholtz is one of four seniors on the roster, which also includes Woodbury’s Joey Del Toro, Mounds Park’s Izzy Quam and Declan Hutchinson from Duluth Marshall and Ian Morse from Duluth East.