College Volleyball: Raiders hope defense translates into wins

BRAINERD — The word of the day so far for the Central Lakes College Raiders volleyball team is “scrappy.”

Jane Peterson begins her 33rd season as the head coach of the Raiders and she described scrappy as:

“We had an alumni scrimmage Saturday (Aug. 12) and multiple people said this is a scrappy team,” Peterson said. “Scrappy for volleyball means just good effort for every ball. They are unafraid to just go for it defensively. This is not the highest-power offensive team I’ve ever had, but really a lot of potential on defense to make plays. The kind of players that are fun for other people to watch, but maybe agonizing for a coach. It’s not always under control, but I always say, keep getting it up and someone is going to get it. We just have to get it up.

“We’ve had good communication and the things that every team needs to improve on -- serving and passing -- we’ve been working hard at.”

Despite missing six matches with an injury, Jenna Pelnis led the Raiders with 371 digs last season for a 4.64 digs-per-set average. She also led the team with 356 serve receptions with 38 set assists and 27 ace serves.

The sophomore defensive specialist from Howard Lake-Waverly will miss the team’s first tournament, however.

“She hurt her shoulder on the very first day so she has not been participating much on the court,” Peterson said. “She’s bringing general leadership and communication skills. She’s been very encouraging of our first-year defensive people and has been helping coach them up.

“She is one of the most experienced defensive players I’ve ever coached in 33 years. She is just super valuable. Her calmness will be a great asset to us.”

Sophomore outside hitter Kalli Pappenfuss is coming off a successful college basketball season last winter.

Pappenfuss played in 27 volleyball matches last year and finished with 68 kills, 18 set assists, 69 digs and 14 blocks.

“The kind of confidence she built during basketball is totally noticeable,” Peterson said. “If you watched her last year and came to our practice and saw her for five or 10 minutes that’s all it would take for you to say ‘Wow, she got more confident.’ She’s mentally and physically a different player. She’s way more aggressive and way more confident and she will have to do a lot for this team.”

Sophomores Nana Lopez and Morgan Majerus will be asked to play multiple hitting positions this season. Last season, Majerus posted 92 kills, 75 digs and 17 blocks. Lopez tallied 68 kills, 39 digs and 17 blocks.

“Nana is also a more mature player and we’ll also need her offensive skills,” Peterson said. “She has a variety of shots. She is and will need to be a good blocker. She’ll have to defend the other team’s good hitters in the front row.

She and Kalli and Morgan are what you would call pin hitters meaning they can play both sides either the right side or the left side. It will be my job to match them up against the great people we’ll face. That kind of versatility is fun and interesting. That’s why I would call Nana and Morgan hitters and not necessarily outside hitters. They need to be able to play both places.”

That leaves two big openings at the setter and middle hitter position and for those Peterson has options. At setter, freshmen Emma Simon of Annandale, Ari Pohlkamp of Rogers and Gretchen Eckhoff of Henning will vie for playing time.

“We have multiple setter options,” Peterson said. “We’ve already practiced three different lineups that can do different things for us. Whether we use all three or one will develop into the best, I don’t know.

“Emma is from Annandale and they were a very successful program. They were in the state tournament last year. She has played some pretty high-quality volleyball. She’s a good competitor who is calm. Ari is from Rogers who was also in the state tournament. She’s also played with some high-level players and has tons of volleyball experience. Gretchen is just a really versatile player. I’m not sure where we’re going to need her most because she’s a good defensive player. She has great hands. She’s not such an experienced setter, but she can deliver nice balls.”

Peterson said the biggest transition for a setter going from high school to college is understanding different hitters and figuring out the timing with new teammates. Another difference is Peterson is asking them to make decisions.

“My philosophy is it’s time to grow up and make the team the kind of team you want it to be,” Peterson said. “It’s my program and it’s their team. They need to be deciding what kind of team they want to be and how they’re going to become that team. I’m guiding them and helping them. I’m just trying to get them to take a little more ownership of what’s happening. It’s hard when you’re a freshman setter to do that.”

Hoping to fill the big shoes of last year’s NJCAA All-American Megan Rinicker will be freshman middle hitters Izzy Pennertz of Litchfield and Chesney Phillipp of Holdingford, who holds the school record in the high jump and is part of the school record 4x100-meter relay team.

“They are two different kinds of middles,” Peterson said. “Chesney is just really fast. She has super fast-twitch hands and feet. Izzy, you wouldn’t call her super fast, but she knows what to do and is a super smart player. She has a variety of shots. She can see a block and get it to different locations.

“They both played multiple sports in high school and haven’t been fully committed to volleyball all the time, but they are also very good listeners and learners. I’m just trying to get them both to be more consistent.”

Rounding out CLC’s roster will be outside hitter Emily Lepinski of Wadena-Deer Creek, and Kaylee Mudgett from Pillager and Brainerd’s Ella Anderson at the defensive specialist position.

“Emily Lepinski is an outside and right-side hitter,” Peterson said. “She’s played with good players at Wadena. She wasn’t their go-to hitter so I think she’s still a little tentative. She knows what to do and has played pretty much volleyball. She just needs to get more confident.

“Kaylee and Ella are defensive players. Both have been good so far. I’m asking them to do different things. They’re playing in a different kind of defensive system than they’re used to. Kaylee had some injuries, but she has a lot of potential. Her feet are really good. She just needs to play more. Ella played in a different system and environment, but clearly, she’s defended big hitters before. She’s fun. She also has a really good, consistent attitude, which is helpful.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com.

Raiders volleyball

Jane Peterson Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Head coach: Jane Peterson, 33rd season

Career record: 720-309 (.700 winning percentage)

Assistant coach: Krystal Brodeen, Alex Swanson

2022 record: 15-14 overall, 11-5 North Division,

Returning players: Kalli Papenfuss, Jenna Pelnis, Morgan Majerus, Nana Lopez

Raiders Roster

Sophomores: Kalli Papenfuss (Crosby-Ironton, outside hitter), Jenna Pelnis (Howard Lake-Waverly, defensive specialist), Morgan Majerus (Milaca, hitter), Nana Lopez (Moorhead, hitter)

Freshmen: Emma Simon (Annandale, setter), Ari Pohlkamp (Rogers, setter), Gretchen Eckhoff (Henning, setter), Isabelle Pennertz (Litchfield, middle hitter), Chesney Phillipp (Holdingford, middle hitter), Ella Anderson (Brainerd, defensive specialist), Kaylee Mudgett (Pillager, defensive specialist), Emily Lepinski (Wadena-Deer Creek, outside hitter)

Raiders schedule

NJCAA Opening Weekend Tournament

At Rockford, Illinois

Friday, Aug. 18: vs. Triton College 9 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 18: vs. College of Dupage 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: vs. Joliet Junior College 11 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: vs. Harper College 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25: at Minnesota State Community and Technical College (Fergus Falls) 6:30 p.m

Wednesday, Aug. 30: hosts Northland Community and Technical College 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept 1: at Century College 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6: at Mesabi Range 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: hosts Hibbing 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: hosts Rainy River noon

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Itasca 6:30 p.m.

NDSCS Tournament

At Wahpeton, North Dakota

Friday, Sept. 15: vs. Dakota State Junior Varsity 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: vs. Northeast Community College 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Jamestown Junior Varsity 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Des Moines Community College 10:30 .m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: hosts Alexandria Technical and Community College 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: at Vermilion 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: at Northland 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: at Hibbing 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: at Rainy River noon

Wednesday, Oct. 4: vs. Meabi Range 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4: vs. St. Cloud Technical 7:30 p.m.

NIACC Trojans Tournament

At Mason City, Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. Iowa Lakes Community College 9 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. Hawkeye Community College 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11: hosts Itasca 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 16: hosts Vermilion 6:30 p.m.