Crosby-Ironton Class 2A State Consolation Semifinal 2023 klick! Gallery

Tori Oehrlein, left, of the Crosby-Ironton Rangers puts up a shot while being fouled by a Perham player Thursday, March 16, 2023, during the Class 2A State Consolation Semifinal at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Crosby-Ironton's Samantha Hachey drives to the hoop with a Perham player defending Thursday, March 16, 2023, during the Class 2A State Consolation Semifinal at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Crosby-Ironton's Hannah Compton looks for an open player Thursday, March 16, 2023, during the Class 2A State Consolation Semifinal at Concordia University, St. Paul.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.