Cross-Country Running: Warrior girls eyeing return to state: Brainerd Boys hoping to take a leap forward

BRAINERD — Four of seven return.

Naturally Brainerd head coach Dave Herath would love to have all seven runners from last year’s team that placed eighth in the Class 3A State meet return, but having four varsity veterans isn’t a bad consolation prize.

“The girls are always exciting, but we had quite a few of them that had a really good summer of training and are coming in in really good shape,” Herath said. “As always, four is great, seven is better so we’re looking to fill in some pieces to have a complete top-level team. We have some younger kids who are coming in and looking very good. We are quietly optimistic about the season.”

Junior Brooke Wenz is the top returner from last year’s state meet. She posted a 55th-place time of 19:35.1 to land in Brainerd’s third spot. She finished fifth in the Section 8-3A meet in 19:22.9 and finished sixth in the Central Lakes Conference meet with a 19:15.1. Brainerd won the conference and section meets.

“She’s a little bit dinged up right now,” Herath said. “She and Madi (Miller) averaged 40 miles a week this summer and that produced a little bit of a score calf right now. The running she’s done she’s looked terrific. She’s very fit.”

In her second state meet, Madi Miller placed 73rd with a 19:51.1. She finished seventh in sections at 19:36.4 and placed third in the conference meet with a 19:07.4. Miller battled health issues last spring during the track and field season.

“We’re very hopeful Madi is feeling 100% for this season,” Herath said. “We had a time trial the first day of practice and I think she was about five or six seconds faster than she was last fall at this time. That was a big confidence booster for Madi knowing she’s back on the right track. She’s looked very good so far. Like always, it’s just going to be that race mentality that I’m completely back that we’ll be working on.”

Annelise Baird placed 125 overall, and 83rd among team members with a 20:41.3 as a freshman at state. She was 21st in sections with a 20:57.8 and 24th in the conference with a 20:40.2.

“She had a really good spring,” Herath said. “The track season went really well for her. She’s a very good Nordic skier and in the summer tends to train more for her Nordic stuff than her running, but she had a really good balance this summer. She’s looking good early on. This will be her year to step up and fill in more of a scoring role. I think she is very much up for that task.”

Rounding out the state returners, and entering her sixth varsity season, is Bridget Collins. The senior ran a 20:49.0 at state for 133rd. She placed 19th in the section meet in 20:46.1 and ran a 26th-place time of 20:44.0 in the conference.

“She’s probably coming in at the best shape she’s ever been in,” Herath said. “She has looked very good and smooth. I’m expecting that Bridget is going to make her mark here as a senior. She’s been with us since seventh grade and we try to make their senior year the year that they really shine and I think Bridget is going to be another one of those examples.”

Filling out the three remaining varsity spots is still unclear, but sophomore Danika Ramler was one of the top junior varsity runners last year. Eighth-grader Briana Blasing had a good summer and freshman Amelia Rademacher trained with her older sister Julia, who graduated after helping Brainerd to state last year.

“We don’t have a slow girl on the team so they’re all capable of helping us out,” Herath said. “They’re pushing each other to make the whole team better.”

The CLC will once again be stacked with Alexandria, Willmar, Rocori and Fergus Falls. Herath still expects his team to be in contention. The Warriors will have to contend with St. Michael-Albertville for the section title. The Knights were second in the section last year, but topped Brainerd at state.

The Brainerd boys cross-country team runs at practice Aug. 24, 2023, at the Northland Arboretum. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

On the boys’ side, Ben Stadum is the top returner after placing 17th in the section meet with a 17:43.2. He ran a 14th-place 17:42.3 in the conference meet.

“Ben has looked fantastic so far,” Herath said. “That sophomore year, if you’re a varsity boy as a sophomore, you know that junior and senior year that trajectory really goes up and Ben is no exception. He’s looked fantastic. He put a lot into his running and basketball and it’s really going to pay off. He looks great.”

Stadum and senior Leif Hoffman will likely be the pack leaders early. Hoffman placed 26th in sections with an 18:10.9 and ran to a 23rd-place 18:04.3.

“Leif has been step for step with Ben,” Herath said. “He had a really good summer as well. I’m seeing a really good consistency in practice. You’re a senior and you’ve been around the program long enough so you know what is expected. Just every day he has his workman’s hat on and he’s doing exactly what he’s supposed to do in every single practice.”

Weston Thiesse returns after placing 38th in sections and 46th in the conference meet.

“He as a ninth grader last spring, he and Joe Smith really did some good things for being first-year runners,” Herath said. “Weston did a little bit more running and Joe was doing more pole vaulting than running.

“Weston has looked really strong.”

Senior James Rabasco placed 43rd at sections with an 18:57.7 and recorded a 48th-place time of 19:00.6 in the CLC.

“Gavin Jacobson and James are our two other seniors and they had a good summer and they’re looking strong,” Herath said. “Then we’re going to mix in a couple of eighth-grade boys who trained really hard this summer in Nolan Jendro and Beckett Miller. They were on our radar last year and they’ve earned their way onto our varsity as well. They would be the first eighth-grade boys to run varsity since the late 90s.”

Junior Axton Svir ran a 42nd-place time of 18:56.7 at sections after placing 50th in the conference meet with a 19:11.5 last year.

“We lost some good kids from last year’s team, but I would say we’re a stronger team this year,” Herath said. “For the conference, it will be the same cast of characters with Alexandria and Willmar and Fergus is up again. We are in that mix.

“The section is really tough. Bemidji is always good and Buffalo has been very good and St. Micahel and Moorhead are solid programs. We’re hoping we can be in that top half if not higher.”

Should the Warriors return to state or any member qualify, they’ll run at a different venue than last year. The Minnesota State High School League moved the state meet from St. Olaf to the University of Minnesota this fall.

“It’s a little retro,” Herath said. “We’re going back to, I think 1991 was the last year we were there. I think with three classes it was really tough for St. Olaf to host it because there are so many people there.”

Herath said it will not be the same course teams run during the University of Minnesota Invite, but it will be on the Les Bolsted Golf Course.

“They sent out a preliminary map and it’s not the same route,” Herath said. “I pulled out the maps of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and it’s not following that route either. It’s a brand new one.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Warrior Cross-country running

Dave Herath Kelly Humphrey

Head coach: Dave Herath, 31st season

2022 girls finish: 1st CLC, 1st in Section 8-3A, 8th in Class 3A state meet

2022 boys finish: 5th in CLC, 6th in Section 8-3A,

Returning state participants: Brooke Wentz, Madi Miller, Annelise Baird, Bridget Collins

Assistant coaches: Owen Trout, Casey Miller

Volunteer assistant: Brady Rutman

Warrior girls’ roster

Seniors: Bridget Collins, Annie Gearey, Anja Storbakken

Juniors: Madi Miller, Hannah Phillips, Claudia Torrejon, Brooke Wenz

Sophomores: Annelise Baird, Danika Ramler

Freshmen: Amelia Rademacher, Maev Storbakken

Eighth-grade: Briana Blasing

Warrior boys’ roster

Seniors: Leif Hoffman, Gavin Jacobson, James Rabasco

Juniors: Gabe Hallgren, Silas Osborne, Kyle Peterson, Ben Stadum, Axton Svir

Sophomores: Alex Kuepers, Logan Kuepers, Benedict Laube, Austin Nichols, Kalden Raske, Sam Renner, Joe Smith, Weston Thiesse

Freshmen: Jonathan Cowell, Ronan Fornshell, Jesse Goble, Victor Palcher

Eighth-graders: Nolan Jendro, Beckett Miller

Warrior schedule

Friday, Sept. 1: hosts Run for the Melon at Forestview Middle School 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Invite 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: at Lucky Lindy Invite at Little Falls Golf Course 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18: in Section 8-3A preview at Buffalo Heights Golf Course 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: at Roy Griak Invitational at University of Minnesota 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 at Perham Invite 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Central Lakes Conference Championship at Forestview Middle School 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26: Section 8-3A meet at Buffalo Heights Golf Course 4 p.m.