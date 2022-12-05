Dance: Brainerd jazz 1st, kick 2nd at Lakeville South meet

LAKEVILLE — The Brainerd Warriors jazz team won the Lakeville South Class 3A meet Saturday, Dec. 3.

The jazz team earned three rank points and scored 419 points out of a possible 500.

Brianerd’s kixters placed second with a rank score of six, one behind first-place Lakeville North.

The kick team scored 405 points out of a possible 500 which was one behind Lakeville North.

“We were really excited to place so high,” Warriors head coach Cindy Clough said in an email. “There were so many large meteor teams there. We danced a bit better in Lakeville than we did at Conference and our scores reflected that. It was not too long ago that we could not have imagined winning jazz at this meet. That shows how far we have come."

Team results

Jazz: 1-Brainerd 3, 2-Lakeville South 7, 3-Lakeville North 9, 4-Eagan 13, 5-Chaska 14, 6-Blaine 19.5, 7-Prior Lake 20, 8-Spring Lake Park 24, 9-STMA 28, 10-Farmington 29.5, 11-Shakopee 35, 12-Duluth East 36, 13-Mounds View 36.5, 14-Rosemount 42