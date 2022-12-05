Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance: Brainerd jazz 1st, kick 2nd at Lakeville South meet

Brainerd at Lakeville South Class 3A meet Saturday, Dec. 3

Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
December 05, 2022 04:18 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKEVILLE — The Brainerd Warriors jazz team won the Lakeville South Class 3A meet Saturday, Dec. 3.

The jazz team earned three rank points and scored 419 points out of a possible 500.

Brianerd’s kixters placed second with a rank score of six, one behind first-place Lakeville North.

The kick team scored 405 points out of a possible 500 which was one behind Lakeville North.

“We were really excited to place so high,” Warriors head coach Cindy Clough said in an email. “There were so many large meteor teams there. We danced a bit better in Lakeville than we did at Conference and our scores reflected that. It was not too long ago that we could not have imagined winning jazz at this meet. That shows how far we have come."

ADVERTISEMENT

Team results

Jazz: 1-Brainerd 3, 2-Lakeville South 7, 3-Lakeville North 9, 4-Eagan 13, 5-Chaska 14, 6-Blaine 19.5, 7-Prior Lake 20, 8-Spring Lake Park 24, 9-STMA 28, 10-Farmington 29.5, 11-Shakopee 35, 12-Duluth East 36, 13-Mounds View 36.5, 14-Rosemount 42

Kick: 1-Lakeville North 5, 2-Brainerd 6, 3-Lakeville South 8, 4-Chaska 12, 5-Spring Lake Park 16, 6-Prior Lake 20, 7-Eagan 20.5, 8-Blaine 23 9-STMA 28, 10-Farmington 33, 11-Shakopee 33, 12-Duluth East 36, 13-Mounds View 37, 14-Rosemount 42.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSDANCE TEAM
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom